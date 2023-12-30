Slave COVID-19 Mask Mandates Return to American Hospitals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hospitals all around the United States started reimplementing mask mandates to control the population once again while pretending that the reason for the mandates was an uptick in COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Among those hospitals were the NYC Health + Hospitals — officially the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation that operates public hospitals and clinics in New York City — announced that it will reimplement mask mandates at its hospitals, the Epoch Times reported.

“Due to an uptick in respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, flu & RSV in our communities & our hospital, we must return to mandatory masking. Please wear a mask when you visit us!” the hospital wrote in a now-deleted Twitter post.

In another post, the hospital wrote that “mandatory masking” was reinstated at its Jacobi facility in the Bronx because of “the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities.”

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., also informed the public that it would force its staff to wear face masks for a month, starting on Jan. 2, 2023. However, patients and visitors won’t be mandated to wear face coverings.

The Mass General Brigham health system, which is also located in the state of Massachusetts, also said that mask mandates will be reinstated.

On Dec. 28, 2023, TidalHealth, a Delaware clinic, announced that all hospital visitors in patients’ rooms will be forced to wear face masks as well, saying that the rule was initiated in “an effort to protect the most vulnerable of our population from close contact with persons that may be contagious but not yet have symptoms.”

Hospitals in Pittsburgh and Boston also reimplemented mask mandates.

However, it is not only hospitals from the Northeastern states that started implementing COVID-19 mask mandates. In the state of Washington, Kaiser Permanente told the local media that it will force its employees who work in person with patients to wear face masks while adding that patients and visitors won’t be required to wear them.

Unsurprisingly, the other place on the Western coast that was very enthusiastic about implementing the mask mandates was the state of California, with multiple counties across the Bay Area region already imposing a mask mandate for staff. This practice was started in November 2023 and reportedly will run until the end of spring 2024 because of a predicted rise in respiratory illnesses.

The Midwest was also affected by the coronavirus-obsessed leftists. Memorial Hospital and Elkhart General, both of which are located in South Bend, Ind., reimplemented masking requirements for visitors, patients and staff, officials at Beacon Health System said.

Other hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin also reimplemented mask mandates to various degrees.