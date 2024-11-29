SJSU Reaches Finals of Conference Tournament Due to Forfeit over Trans Athlete

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The San Jose State University women’s volleyball team advanced to the finals of the Mountain West Conference after Boise State forfeited due to SJSU having a transgender athlete.

Boise State pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday night and released a statement, according to ESPN.

“The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one,” it read.

The statement mentioned the team had to overcome many obstacles to even make the tournament.

“Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday,” it continued. “They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

The team was praised on social media for its decision to not compete against SJSU.

Women’s sports activist (and former college swimmer) Riley Gaines expressed her approval of the decision.

Boise State FORFEITS the conference semifinal match against SJSU in protest of a man playing. They've made it clear some things matter more than victory. The BSU women's volleyball team are HEROINES. Thank you, thank you, thank you @BroncoSportsVB https://t.co/MdkOzrrKci — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 28, 2024

“They’ve made it clear some things matter more than victory,” she wrote. “The BSU women’s volleyball team are HEROINES.”

Idaho GOP Gov. Brad Little commended the team for its leadership, according to a Fox News interview.

“Even with their biggest game of the season on the line, the Boise State women’s volleyball team has consistently shown leadership for female athletes everywhere,” he said. “Idaho will continue to fight to defend women’s sports.”

SJSU reached the finals without having to win a single match, as the team had a bye and then received a forfeit.

A group of 12 women, including some current student athletes and SJSU’s former associate head volleyball coach, filed a lawsuit to try to stop trans athlete Blaire Fleming from competing in the conference tournament.

Biden-appointed Judge S. Kato Crews ruled the tournament would continue as scheduled and refused to remove forfeits teams accrued from not competing against SJSU.