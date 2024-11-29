Quantcast
No Joke: Massachusetts Man Electrocuted While Hanging Christmas Lights, in Critical Condition

The incident occurred on Wednesday of this week, and was reported to the local 911 station around 10 a.m., according to the Wellesley Police Department.

Wellesley police
Wellesley police / IMAGE: @WellesleyPolice via X

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A Massachusetts man was nearly electrocuted to death while hanging his Christmas lights on his tree, ABC News reported.

Though he did not die, the man reportedly remains in the hospital.

The WPD report indicated that the victim was a “contractor hired by a resident” to install Christmas lights on a large, outdoor tree—a reminder of the dangers of large-scale outdoor Christmas decorating.

The report suggested that the man was using a pole measuring approximately 34 feet when it “came into close proximity, or contact with, a primary electrical line on a utility pole.”

This incidental contact led to “a life-threatening electrical shock.”

After the shock, the man’s coworkers called 911 and began to perform CPR. 

A People report suggested that the young man did not recover a pulse until the “last shock administered” by the AED machine.

The victim reportedly is still alive despite the life-threatening incident, but no reports have emerged as to the extent of the harm done to him.

Officer Tim Gover told reporters that it would be unlikely to survive such an extreme shock.

“He’ll be pretty lucky if he survives,” Gover noted. “He took a big hit.”

Though the incident was indeed grave, it does call to mind a classic American Christmas trope, the electric shock of the Christmas lights, wherein a cat messing with Christmas lights electrocutes itself.

Still, the Massachusetts incident awaits further investigation.

According to the police report, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on the Massachusetts case. 

“OSHA investigators responded to the scene and are working with the WMLP and Wellesley Police,” the police report said. “The Wellesley Police, Fire, and WMLP Departments extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family during this tragic incident.”

