Quantcast
Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Senate Passes Laken Riley Act, Only 12 Dems Supported It

'I’m looking forward to getting this legislation to the president’s desk...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Laken Riley (Source: screenshot/Instagram)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Monday, the U.S. Senate passed the Laken Riley Act, the anti-illegal immigration bill that became the first piece of legislation to make it through the upper chamber in the new Congress.

The Hill reported that 64 senators supported and 35 opposed the bill.

The 12 Democrats who supported the bill were Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. and Mark Warner, D-Va.

“A secure border + pro-immigration are fully compatible. I proudly voted AYE on the final passage of the Laken Riley Act. And I am looking for legislative solutions to protect our Dreamers,” Sen. Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., also praised the bill on the Senate floor ahead of the vote, as reported by The Hill.

“This legislation will ensure that illegal aliens who steal or assault a law enforcement officer are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement instead of being allowed out on the streets,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting this legislation to the president’s desk.”

Other politicians, including Sen. Katie Boyd Britt, R-Ala, also praised the bill after it passed.

“This critical legislation will strengthen public safety and protect our communities. I’m looking forward to President Trump signing this life-saving legislation,” she wrote.

After it was revealed that only 12 Democrats supported the bill, conservatives on Twitter started posting the list of those Democrats who opposed it.

“Publicly shame them,” @SteveLovesAmmo wrote.

Others highlighted specific politicians, urging voters in their states to vote them out of office.

The Hill added that the bill is named after Laken Riley, a college student who was murdered almost a year ago in Athens, Ga., by a Venezuelan illegal alien, Jose Antonio Ibarra, who had been arrested for shoplifting ahead of the attack and paroled in the U.S.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Coast Guard Commandant Terminated After Trump’s Return to White House
Next article
Elise Stefanik Nukes Dem Senator Pushing Elon Musk ‘Nazi Salute’ Hoax

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com