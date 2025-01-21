Quantcast
Elise Stefanik Nukes Dem Senator Pushing Elon Musk ‘Nazi Salute’ Hoax

'No, Elon Musk did not do those salutes...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / IMAGE: WFAA via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, nuked Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy’s attempt Tuesday to push a false claim that Elon Musk did a “Heil Hitler” salute.

Musk energetically gesticulated on stage Monday during inaugural festivities at the Capital One Arena, which involved him quickly raising his right arm while saying, “My heart goes out to you.”

Talking heads on CNN and MSNBC took that split second and ran with it to peddle a hoax that Musk made a Nazi-like salute.

During her confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Murphy parroted the leftist hoax to Stefanik when he asked, “What do you think of Elon Musk, perhaps the President’s most visible advisor, doing two ‘heil Hitler’ salutes last night at the President’s televised rally?”

Stefanik shot down the Connecticut Democrat’s false claim by saying, “No, Elon Musk did not do those salutes.”

She added that while she was not at the rally, she attended previous rallies with Musk and knows he would never do a Nazi salute.

“That is simply not the case, and to say so is — the American people are smart. They see through it. They support Elon Musk,” Stefanik said.

Murphy cited various social media posts by so-called conservatives as he tried to disprove Stefanik’s claim that Americans support Musk, elevating his rhetoric by questioning Trump’s nominee about “the neo-Nazi and white supremacist element in the United States.”

However, he failed to draw attention to the plethora of commentators on X urging Americans not to trust the media’s new lie about Musk.

“This belongs in the bulls**t hall of fame,” Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume replied to Murphy’s post of the exchange on X.

Even the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit against antisemitism, defended Musk’s “awkward gesture” as a “moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.”

“What concerns me is these are the questions you believe are most important to ask to the U.N. Ambassador. I have a very strong record when it comes to combating antisemitism,” Stefanik told Murphy during their back-and-forth.

“We just had a historic election where President Trump earned historic support from American voters because of his strong leadership combating antisemitism, which has been a scourge across the country, skyrocketing since October 7th,” she said. “So, I intend to bring moral clarity to this position and continue to speak out as a voice, as a beacon of light, condemning antisemitism at the United Nations, which is representative of President Trump’s record and President Trump’s promises that he made on the campaign trail.”

