Quantcast
Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Coast Guard Commandant Terminated After Trump’s Return to White House

'Undermining the U.S. military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Linda Fagan
Linda Fagan / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) United States Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Lee Fagan has been fired by the new acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

Following the inauguration of President Trump, newly appointed Secretary Benjamine Huffman relieved Fagan of her duties.

According to Fox News, Fagan’s dismissal came partly as a result of ineffective deployment of Coast Guard assets to control the flow of illicit substances across the border.

In addition, her inability to recruit and retain adequate personnel and excessive focus on DEI policies were also a factor in her termination.

Billionaire Elon Musk addressed those policies specifically in a post where he linked to news of Fagan’s firing.

“Undermining the U.S. military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable,” Musk posted.

A significant scandal erupted during Fagan’s watch as well when news of a cover up of sexual assault cases at the Coast Guard Academy was made public.

The internal investigation into the claims, titled Operation Fouled Anchor, was not made public until 2023 despite its existence from 2014-2019.

Fagan was questioned by senators in a hearing last summer where she addressed the lack of accountability and the withholding of documents with regard to the accusations.

During the questioning, the Senate subcommittee found the academy shamed victims and failed to deal with perpetrators.

An unidentified senior DHS official says that the investigation revealed how the leadership was unwilling to ensure accountability and transparency in protecting service members.

Fagan stepped into her role as the 27th Commandant of the Coast Guard starting on June 1, 2022. She was the first woman to lead the Coast Guard or any other branch of the U.S. military.

Huffman has appointed Adm. Kevin Lunday to replace Fagan as Coast Guard Commandant.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Surprise! Democrat-Led States Sue to Stop Trump’s ‘Birthright Citizenship’ Order
Next article
Senate Passes Laken Riley Act, Only 12 Dems Supported It

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com