Senate Dems Make Desperate Lame-Duck Attempt to End Electoral College

'It is time to retire this 18th-century invention that disenfranchises millions of Americans...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Dick Durbin
Dick Durbin / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats in the U.S. Senate recently showed their true colors once again after they expressed their desire to abolish the Electoral College after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

The Hill reported that Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hi., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., three leading leftists in the Senate, were the ones responsible for attempting to “restore democracy” by creating the majority rule electoral system.

“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple,” Schatz said. “No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it.”

Durbin also released his statement criticizing the Electoral College and calling for its abolishment.

“It is time to retire this 18th-century invention that disenfranchises millions of Americans. The American people deserve to choose all their leaders,” he said.

Sen. Durbin also stated on his Twitter account that he “first introduced a bipartisan resolution to abolish the Electoral College before the Bush-Gore general election in 2000.”

“I still believe it’s needed today,” he wrote.

However, conservatives opposed the recent proposal, with political commentator and author Mark Levin stating that if that becomes reality, “eleven blue states will decide the president.”

“All the rest of the country — the 39 other states, tens of millions of people — will literally have no say in the election of the president,” he said, according to Blaze Media. “The big metropolitan cities will decide who’s president, which would be an utter and complete disaster, but the Democrat Party wants a monopoly.”

Other conservatives also criticized the far-left senators, pointing out that, according to their point of view, the United States as a country should be abolished as well since it is an “18th-century invention” as well.

“Abolishing the Electoral College is a phenomenally bad idea. So naturally, Democrats are pushing it,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

In another post, Sen. Lee also pointed out that, according to the leftists’ logic, the U.S. Constitution should be abolished, too, because it was written in the 18th century.

Other conservatives also stated that since the Electoral College was “enshrined in the Constitution,” it would “take a constitutional amendment to undo it.”

It wasn’t the first time when the Democrats tried to abolish the Electoral College. While Trump was still in office, Colorado and other leftist states joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a radical effort to establish mob rule in the United States.

Among others who supported eliminating the Electoral College were one of Mitt Romney‘s top strategists, Stuart Stevens, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

