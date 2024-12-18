House Foreign Affairs Boss Asserts Viral Drones Part of Chinese Spy Mission

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee stated Tuesday that the viral drones flying over American military bases are part of a mission from foreign countries, debunking the Biden administration’s assurances.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said that the drones are “most likely coming from the People’s Republican of China.”

Speaking to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol, McCaul remarked: “We need to identify who is behind these drones. My judgment based on my experience is that those that are over our military sites are adversarial and most likely are coming from the People’s Republic of China.”

McCaul made these statements before receiving a briefing from the Biden administration regarding current intelligence on drones. So far, Biden officials have vaguely claimed that the drones pose no danger to national security.

Asked whether he believed the executive branch would provide concrete answers, McCaul replied, “I think they’re going to say they don’t know and that’s a concern in and of itself—that if we have drones flying around military bases and we can’t identify where they came from or who’s responsible for them.”

McCaul appeared to debunk claims made by Alejandro Mayorkas, the embattled Secretary of Homeland Security, who suggested that the drones observed by Americans are merely commercial devices.

“I know there are a lot of commercial drones out there and Secretary Mayorkas has talked about this. That’s fine, but the ones flying over our military bases, by definition, I would say are adversarial,” McCaul asserted.

The GOP lawmaker added: “We need to know who is behind that because… I believe they are spy drones and the [People’s Republic of China] is very good at this stuff, and we know they bought land around military bases. This would be very consistent with their policy over the last couple of years.”

McCaul’s comments come weeks after the northeastern United States experienced what appeared to be a coordinated effort to fly drones the size of SUVs over several states, causing alarm among state governments.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has urged President Joe Biden to deploy more resources to address the potential threat these drones pose to national security and the privacy of Americans.

In response, Mayorkas suggested that the federal government’s hands are tied and deflected responsibility to Congress.

“We are aware of the drone sightings, as I’ve said,” Mayorkas said in a Sunday interview on ABC News. “I think there are more than 8,000 drones flown every day in the United States.”

Mayorkas continued, “With respect to the ability to incapacitate those drones, we are limited in our authorities. We have certain agencies within the Department of Homeland Security that can do that, and outside our department, but we need those authorities expanded as well.”