Senate Slyly Advances Ukraine-Aid Package During Super Bowl

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While millions of Americans were distracted Sunday night by the Super Bowl, the U.S. Senate advanced an appropriations bill that would allocate $60 billion more American tax dollars to the increasingly unpopular war effort in Ukraine, CNBC reported.

The bill, pushed by Democrats and backed by 18 RINOs, was a $95 billion aid package that would fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

🇺🇸Good Morning X-Land🇺🇸

While you were watching the Super Bowl yesterday, the following 18 Republican senators voted for the Ukraine war funding.

⬇️⬇️⬇️

Not a single dime for our southern border. pic.twitter.com/neFClX5B7d — Diane 🇺🇸 America First (@Lowcountry1Girl) February 12, 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recognized the irregularity of being in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but he insisted that the legislative body push forward with the financial aid for foreigners.

“I can’t remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but as I’ve said all week long, we’re going to keep working on this bill until the job is done,” Schumer said.

A former version of the bill failed in the Senate last week, when Republicans rejected the lackluster border-securing proposal that was laden with foreign aid totaling $118 billion, a mere $20 billion of which would be available for border spending.

Critics noted that the funds likely would not have been spent to close the border, but rather to facilitate the asylum process that illegal immigrants have exploited. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said no new funding would be used to deport illegals.

The bill on Sunday passed through the Senate with 67 votes, advancing to the next stage, which could cut into a planned two-week recess for the legislators, putting greater pressure on them to simply rubber-stamp it.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., predicted on CBS’s Face the Nation that it would clear the Senate.

“We’ve already moved past several procedural hurdles that require 60 votes,” Murphy said. “I think there will be 60 votes in the end.”

Nonetheless, several GOP lawmakers voiced strong opposition to it, including Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, who warned that Democrats appeared to be laying a trap for President Donald Trump if he were to be re-elected in November.

I just sent the below memo to every one of my Republican colleagues in Congress. Buried in the bill’s text is an impeachment time bomb for the next Trump presidency if he tries to stop funding the war in Ukraine. We must vote against this disastrous bill. pic.twitter.com/uKqet9s0xd — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 12, 2024

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., argued in a Sunday CNN appearance that America’s leaders needed to consider protecting the American people domestically before concerning themselves with the destruction of foreign monsters.