Monday, February 12, 2024

Senate Slyly Advances Ukraine-Aid Package During Super Bowl

'I can’t remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but as I’ve said all week long, we’re going to keep working on this bill until the job is done...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds an American flag that was gifted to him by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he leaves after addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While millions of Americans were distracted Sunday night by the Super Bowl, the U.S. Senate advanced an appropriations bill that would allocate $60 billion more American tax dollars to the increasingly unpopular war effort in Ukraine, CNBC reported.

The bill, pushed by Democrats and backed by 18 RINOs, was a $95 billion aid package that would fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recognized the irregularity of being in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but he insisted that the legislative body push forward with the financial aid for foreigners.

“I can’t remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but as I’ve said all week long, we’re going to keep working on this bill until the job is done,” Schumer said.

A former version of the bill failed in the Senate last week, when Republicans rejected the lackluster border-securing proposal that was laden with foreign aid totaling $118 billion, a mere $20 billion of which would be available for border spending.

Critics noted that the funds likely would not have been spent to close the border, but rather to facilitate the asylum process that illegal immigrants have exploited. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said no new funding would be used to deport illegals.

The bill on Sunday passed through the Senate with 67 votes, advancing to the next stage, which could cut into a planned two-week recess for the legislators, putting greater pressure on them to simply rubber-stamp it.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., predicted on CBS’s Face the Nation that it would clear the Senate.

“We’ve already moved past several procedural hurdles that require 60 votes,” Murphy said. “I think there will be 60 votes in the end.”

 

 

Nonetheless, several GOP lawmakers voiced strong opposition to it, including Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, who warned that Democrats appeared to be laying a trap for President Donald Trump if he were to be re-elected in November.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., argued in a Sunday CNN appearance that America’s leaders needed to consider protecting the American people domestically before concerning themselves with the destruction of foreign monsters.

“If we secure our own border here in the United States, I’ve said … we should help Ukraine,” Rubio said. “My problem is this: Before we do these things we have to make Americans a priority again.”

According to a Washington Post report, $60 billion from the bill is earmarked for Ukraine aid.

As of December 2023, America had sent over $79 billion to the eastern European nation, Newsweek claimed, citing Germany’s globalist Kiel Institute for the World Economy as its source.

However, some have put the total price tag much higher since the Biden administration’s refusal to track where the aid is going and how it is being spent has resulted in murky and unreliable bookkeeping from the State Department and the Pentagon.

