‘Secret Probation Scheme’ Lands Ex-FBI Agent in Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General announced last week that an ex-FBI agent who ran a “secret probation scheme” has been sentenced to more than seven years imprisonment.

According to the DOJ-IG, the scheme of former FBI agent William Roy Stone, Jr. conned a woman out of more than $700,000.

Stone had a 12-day jury trial last August, when prosecutors detailed how convinced his victim, identified as “C.T.,” that she was under “secret probation” for federal drug crimes in “Judge Anderson’s court in Austin, Texas.” Judge Anderson is not an actual judge.

Stone and coconspirator Joseph Eventino DeLeon allegedly told the woman that the fictious federal judge had appointed the two of them to administer the conditions of her six year “secret probation.”

According to the DOJ-IG, they required her to text them written reports of her daily activities, and to compensate them for their supervisory services, as well as any expenses they incurred.

“Over the course of eleven months, C.T. gave Mr. Stone more than $700,000 and Mr. DeLeon more than $50,000,” the DOJ-IG said in its announcement last week.

“Mr. Stone and Mr. DeLeon insisted that C.T. was prohibited from disclosing her probation status to anyone, and would risk imprisonment and loss of her children if she did not comply with the terms of her probation,” the DOJ said.

“When C.T. began to question the situation, Mr. Stone assured her everything he’d done was ‘legit.’”

The DOJ-IG also said that the defendants spied on the female victim, discussed her “probation” with a psychiatrist, enlisted another person to impersonate the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration “Intelligence Center” in a message inquiring about C.T., and even placed spoof calls between Mr. Stone, C.T., and the fictitious Judge Anderson.

“They urged her to distance herself from her family, claiming her family members wanted to take her inheritance away from her, and persuaded her to transfer her inherited assets out of a trust and into an account under her own name,” the DOJ-IG said.

“At one point, they claimed Judge Anderson would discharge C.T.’s probation if C.T. agreed to marry Mr. Stone. Mr. DeLeon even carried a weapon in C.T.’s home while purportedly providing ‘protective services’ for her.”

The DOJ-IG said the Texas Rangers also participated in its investigation of the matter.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.