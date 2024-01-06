Quantcast
Mayorkas Says New Funding Won’t Be Used to Deport Illegals

'But you don't take... any blame for what we're seeing on the border currently...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, center, arrives for closed-door negotiations on a border security deal at the Capitol, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Washington. Negotiators are rushing to reach a U.S. border security deal that would unlock President Joe Biden's request for billions of dollars worth in military aid for Ukraine and national security. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The embattled DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, refused to commit to only using new border funding for the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants as part of early negotiations with House Republicans. 

Mayorkas’ apparent refusal in an interview with Fox News host Brett Baier is likely to raise concerns that approved funding might simply increase the influx of unauthorized immigrants into the U.S., instead of prioritizing the removal of individuals unauthorized to be in the U.S.

Baier addressed Mayorkas, expressing House Republicans’ concerns: “[Republicans] have a problem with the funds being used to release and transport illegal immigrants around the country… Would you accept the extra funding on the condition that the funds could only be used for detention and removal [of illegal immigrants] — but not release into the country.” 

In turn, Mayorkas retorted: “Brett, the funds are needed to provide the Department of Homeland Security with more border patrol agents… with more technology… with more detention space, to provide the Department of Justice with more immigration judges, so justice can be administered more swiftly.” 

Mayorkas’ contentious comments coincide with an unprecedented surge in illegal border crossings. In December alone, 302,000 illegal aliens were encountered near the southern border—the highest recorded number in the nation’s history. This also marked the first time that over 300,000 illegal aliens were encountered by Border Patrol agents. 

President Joe Biden and Mayorkas have asked Congress to pass a supplementary border and Ukrainian package to allegedly hire more border patrol agents and immigration judges. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., stated that Biden should enforce the existing laws to address the border crisis.

Baier persisted in questioning Mayorkas about the lack of accountability amid continuous border crossings. 

“But you don’t take as — an administration or as the head of this department — any blame for what we’re seeing on the border currently? You don’t think those numbers are extraordinary? Baier pressed. “These numbers are historic. There are eight Rose Bowls full of illegal immigrants that came across the border just since October 1st.” 

However, Mayorkas dismissed the question, claiming the illegal immigration surge is not limited to the U.S. 

“The numbers are historic,” he continued. “The numbers are extraordinarily large. This is something that is not specific to the United States’ southern border. This is something that we are seeing throughout the hemisphere and throughout the world.” 

House Republicans announced a Jan. 10 hearing as part of impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas due to widespread concerns about a “dereliction of duty.” 

Republicans specifically highlight unprecedented drug cartel control at the southern border, the human cost of the crisis, and the waste of American taxpayer dollars. 

 If impeachment proceedings are approved, Mayorkas would become the first cabinet member to be impeached in 148 years, according to Baier.

Watch the full interview below:

