Sen. Schumer Introduces Resolution to Denounce a 27-Year-Old Right-Wing Streamer

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) War is raging in Ukraine, inflation is eating away the middle class, and the U.S. national debt continues to skyrocket. But instead of focusing on those or other issues affecting the country, Sen. Chuck Schumer spent his time Wednesday to announce a resolution to denounce 27-year-old right-wing streamer Nick Fuentes.

“I am leading a resolution in the Senate to reject Nick Fuentes and his white supremacist views. Antisemitism and white supremacy have growing and disturbing currency within the right,” Schumer said Wednesday on Twitter/X.

“We all must condemn antisemitism and white supremacy wherever and whenever it occurs.”

President Trump’s refusal to condemn Nick Fuentes has Chuck Schumer pushing for a resolution to disavow Nick. pic.twitter.com/lL616IGabj — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) November 20, 2025

Schumer’s announcement come on the heels of President Donald Trump rebuking attempts to cancel Tucker Carlson for recently interviewing Fuentes, who’s becoming increasingly popular among young conservatives. Fuentes has been a staunch critic of Israel, while also taking controversial positions such as opposing women from participating in politics.

Trump said if Carlson wants to interview Fuentes, whose followers see themselves as working to preserve America’s white, Christian identity, then “people have to decide.” Trump did not criticize Carlson or Fuentes.

Fuentes appeared to appreciate Trump’s sentiment, posting “Thank you Mr. President!” along with video of his interaction with reporters.

Carlson had an amiable sit-down on his podcast last month with Fuentes that touched off a controversy among conservatives. It roiled the Heritage Foundation, where the president of the right-wing think tank defended Carlson for his interview, drawing outrage from staffers. Heritage President Kevin Roberts later denounced Fuentes’ views.

Trump told reporters as he prepared to fly back to Washington from a weekend in Florida that when it comes to Carlson, “You can’t tell him who to interview.”

“If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out,” Trump said. “People have to decide.”

The Nick Fuentes Interview (0:00) The Origins of Nick Fuentes

(17:10) The Daily Wire’s Efforts to Destroy Fuentes

(35:02) Why Fuentes Decided to Challenge the Conservative Establishment

(46:25) Why Did Fuentes Attack Joe Kent?

(57:31) Identity Politics

(1:01:55) Why Did Fuentes… pic.twitter.com/slCKkjqKv5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 27, 2025

Trump a few minutes later added, “Meeting people, talking to people for somebody like Tucker — that’s what they do. You know, people are controversial.”

The president then said: “I’m not controversial, so I like it that way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.