Quantcast
Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Sanders: ‘God Spared President Trump … because God Isn’t Finished w/ Him Yet’

'With God as our Guide, and President Trump back in the White House, we will show the world that America is the place where freedom reigns and liberty will never die...'

Posted by Editor 1

(, The Center Square) Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that divine intervention was to thank for preventing serious injury to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump last Saturday.

Sanders—the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who now hosts a popular show on the Christian-friendly Trinity Broadcasting Network—said “God intervened” as Trump turned his head at just the right moment during the assassination attempt, leading the bullet to graze his right ear at a rally in Butler, Pa.

“God spared President Trump from that assassin because God isn’t finished with him yet,” said Sanders, who served as White House press secretary in the first Trump administration.

“He isn’t finished with America yet either,” she added. “With God as our Guide, and President Trump back in the White House, we will show the world that America is the place where freedom reigns and liberty will never die.”

Sanders also touched on several political points in the speech, saying that Republican governors were doing the jobs President Joe Biden refused to do .

“We’ve deployed the National Guard to the border. We’ve cracked down on crime and drugs. We cut taxes to give hard-working Americans a break from ‘Bideninflation.’ And we empower parents with universal school choice across the country,” Sanders said.

Arkansas lawmakers passed the LEARNS Act during the 2023 legislative session, which gives parents what are called “education freedom accounts” to attend the school of their choice. A recent attempt to amend the law via a constitutional amendment did not garner enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

Sanders said her former boss, Trump, was the first president in her lifetime to take a hard line against China.

“And I’m proud to be the first and only governor in this country to kick communist China off our farmland and out of our state,” Sanders said.

Lawmakers passed a bill that prevents foreign ownership of agricultural land in Arkansas. One company was fined $280,000 for failing to disclose its ownership of 160 acres in Craighead County and must divest its land, according to previous reports.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Delegate Predicts Possible Trump ‘Landslide’ in Pennsylvania
Next article
Former Classmate of Trump Shooter Says He Was ‘Anti-Trump’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com