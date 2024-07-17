Sanders: ‘God Spared President Trump … because God Isn’t Finished w/ Him Yet’

( ) Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that divine intervention was to thank for preventing serious injury to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump last Saturday.

Sanders—the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who now hosts a popular show on the Christian-friendly Trinity Broadcasting Network—said “God intervened” as Trump turned his head at just the right moment during the assassination attempt, leading the bullet to graze his right ear at a rally in Butler, Pa.

🚨🇺🇸NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS TRUMP DODGED PERFECTLY AIMED SHOT Close-up footage reveals Thomas Crooks' shot was perfectly centered on Trump's head. Trump’s 'head tilt' to look at a screen graphic and leaning into the microphone saved his life. The footage was captured just seconds… pic.twitter.com/PDtNxBaAXy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2024

“God spared President Trump from that assassin because God isn’t finished with him yet,” said Sanders, who served as White House press secretary in the first Trump administration.

“He isn’t finished with America yet either,” she added. “With God as our Guide, and President Trump back in the White House, we will show the world that America is the place where freedom reigns and liberty will never die.”

Sanders also touched on several political points in the speech, saying that Republican governors were doing the jobs President Joe Biden refused to do .

“We’ve deployed the National Guard to the border. We’ve cracked down on crime and drugs. We cut taxes to give hard-working Americans a break from ‘Bideninflation.’ And we empower parents with universal school choice across the country,” Sanders said.

Arkansas lawmakers passed the LEARNS Act during the 2023 legislative session, which gives parents what are called “education freedom accounts” to attend the school of their choice. A recent attempt to amend the law via a constitutional amendment did not garner enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

Sanders said her former boss, Trump, was the first president in her lifetime to take a hard line against China.

“And I’m proud to be the first and only governor in this country to kick communist China off our farmland and out of our state,” Sanders said.

Lawmakers passed a bill that prevents foreign ownership of agricultural land in Arkansas. One company was fined $280,000 for failing to disclose its ownership of 160 acres in Craighead County and must divest its land, according to previous reports.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.