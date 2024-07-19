Sen. Hawley Demands Info on Trump Shooter’s Connection to BlackRock

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink this week, seeking information on the investment firm’s ties to alleged Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

In one of the many yet-to-be-explained aspects of Saturday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump, it was revealed soon thereafter that Crooks had previously appeared in a BlackRock commercial.

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20 year old shooter who tried assassinating President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last night, was featured in a BlackRock @BlackRock ad in 2023! The ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School.… pic.twitter.com/radQ3fDJAR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 14, 2024

Crooks’s appearance in the BlackRock commercial immediately led to speculation about how else he could be tied to the notorious firm, which uses its market power to push leftist policies such as “decarbonization” by, among other ways, influencing the companies’ boards of directors.

While it’s not clear what the significance of Crooks’s BlackRock ties would be, Hawley at least would like to know more information, he told Fink.

“You must immediately preserve all records relating to this advertisement and your company’s association with Thomas Crooks, including any and all communications your company has had with him, his family, or his school,” Hawley said in his Wednesday letter.

“As Congress continues its investigations into the shootings, such information is vital to ensure that the American people ultimately learn the truth.”

Hawley seeks a response from Fink by this Wednesday.

On the same day he wrote to Fink, Hawley also wrote to the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, requesting responsive records related to the Secret Service’s staggering security failures that led to Trump nearly being killed, a firefighter being murdered and two others being hospitalized.

“This incident represents a staggering security failure by the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to appropriately protect the former president and prevent violence at a peaceful political event. A host of critical questions remain unanswered, and it is vital that the American people know the truth as soon as possible,” Hawley said to the DHS IG.

Hawley’s questions to the IG included information relating to the identity, motive, or actions of the shooter; as well as all information relating to the decision to establish a security perimeter that failed to include the shooter’s position. He seeks answers “as soon as possible,” his letter said.

Meanwhile, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.