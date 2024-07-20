Trump Takes Sides in Tucker/Fox Feud with VP Selection

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Before officially deciding to make Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, the running mate on his presidential ticket, former president Donald Trump seriously discussed the possibility of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, according to NOTUS.

In fact, several reports indicated that Murdoch attempted to persuade Trump to choose anyone but Vance, possibly thinking Burgum’s milquetoast conservatism would not ruffle any feathers.

It’s also likely that Murdoch faced pressure from Fox News shareholders such as BlackRock to use his influence to install someone who would be sympathetic to extending U.S. involvement—and ongoing investment—in Ukraine.

Murdoch repeatedly called Trump, and even sent executives to meet him in person to discuss Burgum as the potential VP.

However, the oldest Trump sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, convinced the former president to choose Vance in the end.

Murdoch and Trump previously butted heads over the 2024 GOP primary, in which the former endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—a fact that Trump has not forgotten.

“There was a time where, if you wanted to survive in the Republican Party, you had to bend the knee to him or to others,” Don Jr. said of Murdoch in an interview with Axios. “I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

The relationship between the Trump family and Fox News continued to strain after the station blacklisted Don Jr. for bringing former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to the green room on Tuesday during the Republican National Convention.

Carlson had been the network’s top-rated primetime host until Fox unceremoniously fired him last year for reasons that remain largely speculative.

Don Jr., who had dinner plans with Carlson that evening, was first conducting an interview on Sean Hannity’s show.

Several Fox News staffers reportedly became uncomfortable with Carlson’s presence; others said it was nice to see him again.

“There was no ill will,” said one staff member. “Tucker was in the greenroom and then in the studio. A handful of people that were in there were walking up and talking to him.”

Carlson, who had lobbied for Vance’s selection over Burgum and (like Vance) has vocally opposed U.S. involvement in Ukraine, congratulated the Ohio senator on in his speech at the RNC on Thursday.

Tucker Carlson's full speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention: pic.twitter.com/5AsillEZWc — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) July 19, 2024

“A president’s duty is to his citizens, and [Trump] seems to be the only one who thinks that,” Carlson explained.

“And in his choice for vice president, J.D. Vance, he’s made that really clear,” Carlson added. “… J.D. Vance has views that are closer to Trump’s voters than anyone else in Washington in office; therefore, he’s the vice president–that’s called democracy!”