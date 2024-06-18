Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint in L.A. During Biden’s Hollywood Fundraiser

(Headline USA) A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in crime-ridden Los Angeles last week while President Joe Biden was hosting a ritzy fundraiser for Hollywood celebrities.

Armed robbers surrounded the agent on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., according to local authorities. The agent was able to fire his weapon at the armed robbers, but they made off with a bag belonging to him.

The Secret Service confirmed the police report in a statement this week.

“A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck,” he continued. “We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.”

Local authorities have not yet identified any suspects but are looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 SUV that was spotted leaving the scene of the crime.

Biden was in the Los Angeles area last week for a fundraiser and arrived just about 40 minutes before the robbery, according to his schedule. Among those attending the fundraiser were Hollywood A-listers George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand.

The event took an awkward turn when Biden appeared to freeze on stage, forcing former President Barack Obama to escort him off stage.

Joe Biden appears to freeze at his LA fundraiser. Has to be led off stage by Obama. pic.twitter.com/iUKALvdqPD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 16, 2024

The viral moment came at the conclusion of the pair’s 45-minute interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. After waving to the crowd, a smiling Biden appeared to stand still for more than five seconds until Obama took his wrist, patted him on the back, and led him away from the event.

Just a few days prior, Biden had to be similarly led back to a meeting with G7 leaders in Italy after appearing to wander away on his own.