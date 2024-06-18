Quantcast
Ex-Obama Fundraiser Exits Democratic Party, Now Backs Trump: Biden’s ‘Asleep’

'I think Biden has been out of touch...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A former fundraiser for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign has officially renounced her membership in the Democratic Party and declared her intent to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024. 

Allison Huynh, who raised millions for Obama and spent over $1 million to purchase the Shepard Fairey media company behind Obama’s “Hope” posters, is now condemning President Joe Biden’s tenure. 

“I think Biden has been out of touch,” she said in a Sunday interview with the New York Post. “He’s asleep at the wheel.” 

As reported by the Post, Huynh has helped launch 180 political e-commerce websites and led fundraising dinners with prices reportedly ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. 

Amid rising violent crime and drug abuse under the Biden administration, she is backing Trump for president and even traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet the Republican candidate.   

“I was surprised when I met Donald Trump,” Huynh recalled. “He was light and funny and intelligent. The people there were down-to-earth. “I was happy with how knowledgeable Trump is about what is going on with the country and the economy.” 

She added, “He had the information. He is all there with the things that matter: education — his kids are well-educated -— fighting crime, immigration and business.” 

In her interview with the Post, she noted, “Many people are coming to Trump for his good policies. Look at his 2016 Jobs Act. It encourages investment, which helps to sustain this country.” 

In response to what many Americans describe as Biden’s disastrous tenure, Huynh is cleaning house, selling her Obama “Hope” artwork and a chair of Democrat President John F. Kennedy she bought in 2005 for 100,000. 

“I am cleaning house,” Huynh asserted. “I was a lifelong liberal and Democrat but when things don’t serve us in this moment, it is best to move on and let other people enjoy the items. They don’t have much meaning for me right now.” 

Emphasizing the need for law and order, she continued: “[We need elected officials] with policies that make our cities safer. We need police to support those laws.” 

