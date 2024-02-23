Quantcast
Thursday, February 22, 2024

Scientists Push to Rename ‘Problematic’ Dinosaurs Due to Racism, Sexism

'The problem in terms of numbers is really insignificant...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Switzerland Dinosaur Auction
A view of the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, during a preview by auction house Koller at the Tonhalle Zurich concert hall. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Dinosaurs may have become extinct millions of years ago, but that doesn’t imply they didn’t leave behind traces of sexism and racism — at least, that’s the assertion from some scientists today. 

Researchers are now calling for a reconsideration of dinosaur names in the name of inclusivity, with some factoring in the location and circumstances of the discovery in the naming process, reported the scientific journal Nature on Tuesday.

Paleobiologist Emma Dunne, who features her pronouns on her Twitter bio, and colleagues at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander University allege that 3% of the 1,500 dinosaurs discovered in the past two centuries carry associations with racism and sexism.

The researchers argue that many were named within “(neo)colonial contexts or after controversial figures.” 

According to Nature, the researchers found that most dinosaurs named after the individuals who found them were given male names, prompting a suggestion to instead name them based on their physical characteristics. 

The International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature (ICZN), the entity overseeing naming conventions, is pushing back these calls for change.  

“We do not recommend renaming unless there are what we would call formal nomenclatural reasons,” ICZN president Thomas Pape said, expressing concerns about potential disruption to the “stability” of current names. 

Pape did express a willingness to explore alternative names, including a system where potential names are subjected to peer reviews. 

Despite the pushback, an individual who contributed to the study is demanding change. 

Paleontologist Evangelos Vlachos conceded that despite the relatively small number of alleged “problematic” names, considering name changes is crucial. 

“The problem in terms of numbers is really insignificant. But it is significant in terms of importance,” Vlachos claimed, according to Nature.

“We don’t say that tomorrow we need to change everything. But we need to critically revise what we have done, see what we have done well and what we have not done well, and try to correct it in the future,” he added.

Critics made their voice heard on Twitter:

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Investigating Democrat Mayor over Political Retaliation Allegations
Next article
Biden’s Shady Executive Order Weaponizes Agriculture Dept. to Register Democrats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com