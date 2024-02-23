FBI Investigating Democrat Mayor over Political Retaliation Allegations

(Headline USA) The FBI reportedly launched an investigation into a Democratic Illinois mayor over allegations that she punished a local business owner after he declined to donate to an event she held.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard—who was pictured with President Joe Biden at the White House last month during the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual meeting—has drawn scrutiny in recent months for her behavior toward other local leaders and alleged mismanagement of city funds.

That scrutiny has now developed into an FBI probe after a Dolton-based U-Haul rental and trucking business owner accused Henyard of retaliating against him for not supporting her. Lawrence Gardner alleged Dolton’s officials have refused to renew his business license, and that his business has been raided by Dolton police as a result.

The retaliation started after he refused to donate to a civic event sponsored by Henyard, according to Gardner.

Gardner said he reached out to the FBI about the situation, and that they confirmed to him they were taking the allegations “very seriously.” He is one of six individuals, including other business owners and former Dolton city employees, who have reportedly spoken with the FBI about Henyard’s conduct.

“I talked to a couple of [FBI] agents and I explained to them what’s going on,” Gardner told FOX 32. “I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me.”

Gardner is not the only local business owner who suspects Henyard has used her office to retaliate against him. Restauranteur Dewayne Wood said that he has also had difficulties getting his permits approved, and alleged it’s likely because he has been associated with others in the city engaged in a political battle with Henyard.

“I’ve heard rumors that say, hey I’m on the wrong team,” Wood said, adding, “I think I’ve been targeted because of my association, affiliation with a certain group of people. The trustees. I’ve cooked for the trustees.”