Schumer Hospitalized after Calling Out Biden’s Age

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after becoming lightheaded at the Senate gym.

His office downplayed the scare, claiming he was briefly treated for dehydration and returned to the Senate later that day. He was hospitalized “out of an abundance of caution,” they added, according to the New York Post.

Schumer, 76, is the top Democrat in the Senate and one of the chief architects of former President Joe Biden’s aborted 2024 reelection bid, arguing Biden was too old to defeat President Donald Trump in the contest.

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Schumer told Biden in 2023, according to the New York Times. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”

He added, “If I were you. I wouldn’t run, and I’m urging you not to run.”

Biden went on to seek reelection, but dropped out after millions of Americans saw his cognitive decline.

Schumer, along with other Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had kept Biden from facing public scrutiny over his health.

Pelosi, 85, led the House push to oust Biden and has also been hospitalized in recent years. Most recently, she underwent hip replacement surgery after a fall on an official trip to Luxembourg.

Reporters caught her earlier this year, clutching a walker and then holding two canes, barely able to stay upright.