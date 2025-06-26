Wednesday, June 25, 2025

FBI Moving Resources from Crime and Immigration to Terrorism Due to Israel/Iran War Fallout

'Not to take away from the other priorities of the administration—getting rid of criminals in our communities, illegals in our communities—but right now, the focus, given the nature of what just happened, has to be on protecting the homeland...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Kash Patel
Kash Patel / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI is reallocating resources from countering violent crimes and illegal immigration to counterterrorism cases due to expected blowback from the war against Iran, bureau director Kash Patel said Monday.

“Not to take away from the other priorities of the administration—getting rid of criminals in our communities, illegals in our communities—but right now, the focus, given the nature of what just happened, has to be on protecting the homeland,” Patel said Monday at the National Sheriffs’ Association conference in Florida.

Following Patel’s remarks, CBS News reported Tuesday that a memo was distributed to FBI field office directors in the past 48 hours, instructing them to focus resources on terror threats—including domestically. According to a separate memo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection,  the threat of sleeper cells has “never been higher”—though CBP doesn’t have any specific intelligence.

Patel’s renewed focus on terrorism follows his early decision to prioritize violent crime and illegal immigration. Source in the FBI complained to CBS that they were pressured to “maximize the number of immigration arrests.”

The move towards counterterrorism also means that the public will likely see more cases involving questionable tactics by undercover FBI informants and agents. In his book The Terror Factory, investigative journalist Trevor Aaronson found that nearly half of the post-9/11 terrorist cases involving Muslims were provoked by undercover FBI informant provocateurs.

Headline USA has documented many such cases, including one in recent months where an FBI informant posing as a pro-Iranian terrorist was revealed to have made over $600,000 working for the bureau.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

