AOC’s ‘Bronx Girl’ Act Debunked by Suburban Yearbook

'I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breaks down during a visit to a parking lot at the US--Mexico border. / IMAGE: The Damage Report via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s self-portrayal as a “Bronx girl” fell apart Tuesday after a former classmate shared a yearbook photo revealing she attended high school in a wealthy New York suburb. 

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had invoked the “Bronx girl” persona while lashing out at President Donald Trump over her push to impeach him for striking Iran with bunker bombs. 

“I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X in response to a Truth Social post from Trump. Her jab referenced the long-running rivalry between New York City’s boroughs. 

However, New York State Assemblyman Mark Slater called her bluff by posting a 2004 yearbook from Yorktown High School that featured none other than Ocasio-Cortez herself.  

The high school is located about 40 miles or an hour away from the Bronx. 

“AOC if you’re a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook?” Slater posted. “Give it up already.”  

Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Yorktown in 2007, where she went by “Sandy Ocasio,” before graduated from Boston University in 2011. 

According to the Census Bureau, Yorktown Heights boasts a median household income of $138,750, nearly triple that of the Bronx at $49,036. 

The self-described Democratic socialist rose to national politics in 2018 after unseating Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic Party primary that year.  

Crowley was once seen as a future speaker of the House, while Ocasio-Cortez temporarily worked as a bartender and activist.  

She now makes $174,000 a year, sold her Bronx apartment for $250,000, and moved into a luxury D.C. high-rise with an infinity pool and top-tier amenities. 

