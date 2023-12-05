School Forced Girl to Sleep w/ Boy Who ‘Identifies’ as ‘Trans’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) An 11-year-old girl was assigned to share a bed with a male student who “identifies” as a “transgender girl” while she was on a cross-country school trip.

Joe and Serena Wailes, the girl’s parents, called on the Colorado-based Jefferson County School Board and Jefferson County Public Schools [JCPS] Superintendent Tracy Dorland to clarify “whether JCPS will continue this practice of intentionally withholding information about rooming accommodations from parents like the Waileses, who object to their children rooming with a student of the opposite sex, regardless of the other student’s gender identity,” a demand letter that was sent on Monday and obtained by the Daily Signal said.

“This practice renders it impossible for these parents to make informed decisions about their children’s privacy, upbringing and participation in school-sponsored programs. Additionally, our clients request information related to JB R-1 and the ability to opt out of this rooming policy for all future school trips,” the demand letter said.

The parents described how their daughter, a fifth-grader, went on a JCPS-sponsored trip to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in June 2023. Before the trip, JCPS repeatedly told parents that the boys and girls on the trip would be roomed on different floors, with both boys and girls not being able to visit the floors dedicated to the opposite sex.

The 11-year-old daughter [D.W.] was assigned a room with three other students, one of whom was a boy who “identified” as a girl [K.E.M.] who went to a different school.

D.W. and K.E.M were told that they would share a bed, and that evening, K.E.M. revealed to the girls that he was a boy who “identified” as a girl when they were in the room together.

The daughter was “terrified and really upset about the idea of sharing a bed with a biological boy—even though she had a good relationship with this other student,” Serena Wailes said.

Joe Wailes was informed about the situation by his wife on the phone after the girl called the mother from the bathroom.

“I felt a bit helpless. I was 2,000 miles away. My daughter is scared in a bathroom trying to get herself out of a situation. It was a frustrating experience, and I just really felt like it was not a situation my daughter should be put in,” he said.

Eventually, the chaperones finally agreed to move the male student, with a different female student, to another room.