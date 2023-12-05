School Refuses to Display Straight Pride Flag, Father Sues

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A father in Colorado sued the state’s largest school district because the staff refused to let him display a “straight pride” flag alongside the LGBT flags on view throughout his children’s Denver school.

Nathan Feldman argued that his children are being prohibited from exercising their freedom of speech in a case of viewpoint discrimination, according to Fox News.

Michael Yoder, Feldman’s lawyer, blamed equity policies like the ones in Denver, schools for “the overt sexualization of content in elementary schools nationwide.” According to him, LGBT flags and “gender identity” books are geared toward young children so that students would be encouraged to ask about them and allow the LGBT propaganda to blossom in classrooms.

“If we had more parents like [Feldman], then these policies would never have been rolled out in the first place, and they’d be teaching kids about math and science. They wouldn’t be talking about sexual orientation and homosexuality and having this flamboyant breeding ground for inappropriate content,” Yoder said.

According to the suit, the conflict started in October 2022 when Feldman visited his twin children’s school, Slavens School, and noticed dozens of LGBT flags that were displayed in classrooms and hallways.

The suit claimed that Feldman told his children’s teachers that the flags were “not inclusive of all Slavens School students and only represent one viewpoint on the topic of sex,” while asking if he could place an identically-sized flag that represents his children’s views on the same topic alongside the existing flags and offered an example of a “straight pride flag.”

After teachers ignored Feldman’s concerns, the Slavens School principal eventually replied to Feldman in an email that the district supports the right of employees to post a “rainbow flag or other sign of support for LGBTQIA+ students or staff because these are symbols consistent with the District’s equity-based curriculum.”

“The District doesn’t allow for other flags,” the principal told Feldman, thus implying that straight people are not welcome to highlight their sexuality in the school.

In November, the suit was filed by Feldman in the U.S. District of Colorado. Denver Public Schools, the board of education, Slavens School and several school administrators and other staff were listed as defendants.