Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Salon Writer Blames Trump for Dating Woes of AWFULs

'Supporting Trump is much like refusing to bathe, blowing your nose in your hands or farting loudly on purpose. It's a repugnant habit that makes you repulsive to normal people...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Salon writer Amanda Marcotte recently published an op-ed blaming former President Donald Trump for the dating woes of single AWFULs—also known as Affluent White Female Urban Liberals.

Reacting to an article in the Washington Post, Marcotte claimed that the reason fewer young American women are getting married is because “they can’t find suitable partners,” according to PJ Media.

The article in the Post claimed far-left politics has morphed into a key personality trait for young women—a personality trait that men typically do not like.

Regardless, Marcotte insisted that evil, Trump-supporting men are the primary issue in the dating world today.

“Supporting Trump is much like refusing to bathe, blowing your nose in your hands or farting loudly on purpose,” she wrote. “It’s a repugnant habit that makes you repulsive to normal people.”

The political gap between the sexes continues to grow, with more single women ages 18-30 identifying as liberal, and single men in the same age group growing more conservative.

Studies, cited in the Post, show that Democrats are far less willing to date across party lines, yet Marcotte insists that this is also correct, as dating a Trump supporter is akin to “bringing someone into your home who ascribes to an ideology in which you are not fully human.”

Marcotte painted the article as an attack on liberal women all around, claiming that the Post argued that liberal women settle for Republican men and turn them towards their left-leaning ways.

“It’s cruel on its face to expect women to give up their own happiness in hopes they can turn a redhat into a better man through patience and love,” she said.

“But it’s also a false hope,” she added. “It’s hard enough to get anyone to change their minds about politics. Trying to get men who already think women are inferior to listen to their liberal wives is a joke.”

To conclude, Marcotte accused the Washington Post of placing the blame on the shoulders of “Democratic women who have been doing everything right all along,” and provided no alternative solutions to the problem of dropping marriage rates.

