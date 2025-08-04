Monday, August 4, 2025

Russia Downplays Trump’s Comments on Nuclear Submarines, Cautions Against ‘Nuclear Rhetoric’

The Kremlin on Monday downplayed President Trump’s recent announcement that two US nuclear submarines were being deployed to “appropriate regions” in response to comments from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
HMS Vanguard
Nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard arrives back at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, Scotland following a patrol. / PHOTO: CPOA(Phot) Tam McDonald/MOD

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Kremlin on Monday downplayed President Trump’s recent announcement that two US nuclear submarines were being deployed to “appropriate regions” in response to comments from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that US nuclear-armed submarines are always at sea and on patrol, regardless of Trump’s comments. “In this case, it is obvious that US submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process,” he said.

Peskov also cautioned against rhetoric related to nuclear weapons. “Russia takes the issue of nuclear non-proliferation very seriously. And, of course, we believe that everyone should be extremely careful when it comes to nuclear rhetoric,” he said.

Trump announced the submarine deployment after Medvedev said that the US president’s ultimatums on the Ukraine war are “a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump’s) own country.”

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy of the Russian Security Council, is known for his hawkish rhetoric and hasn’t posted on social media since Trump’s announcement about the nuclear submarines.

Trump has given Russia a deadline of August 8 to end the war in Ukraine and is threatening that the US will impose tariffs on Moscow’s trading partners if a deal isn’t reached. Ukraine is calling for the US to “strangle” the Russian economy, but the tariffs and any potential economic sanctions aren’t expected to have much impact on Russia.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Administration Won’t Provide Disaster Relief to States and Cities That Boycott Israeli Companies
Next article
State Department May Require Visa Applicants to Post Bond of Up to $15,000 to Enter the US

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com