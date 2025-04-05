Quantcast
Friday, April 4, 2025

Russell Brand Charged w/ Rape and Sexual Assault

'I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Russell Brand
Russell Brand / IMAGE: Rumble

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with a series of rape and sexual assault charges Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The investigation originally began in September 2023 with the events in question dating back over 25 years, according to the New York Post.

The allegations are tied to four different women between 1999 to 2005.

The Get Him to the Greek actor is charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy with the Metropolitan Police said the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police,” Furphy said.

Brand took to social media after news broke to deny the charges. He has continued to deny the accusations since the allegations surfaced years ago.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, who were just about a shot over there, my beautiful children, I was a fool, man,” he said. “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was a rapist.”

 

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes,” he added.

I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

He thanked people for sending him messages of support on social media.

He is set to appear in court on May 2.

