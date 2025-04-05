Quantcast
Saturday, April 5, 2025

Mayorkas Chickens Out When Pressed About His Open Border Policies

'Do you have regret about losing track of all of those thousands of migrant children?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Border Patrol South Station in Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFormer DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went radio silent this week when confronted by Blaze correspondent Julio Rosas about his immigration policies—long slammed by Republicans as open borders. 

Rosas spotted Mayorkas and his wife, Tanya Mayorkas, at Reagan National Airport. While the former secretary was initially polite, he clammed up the moment he realized Rosas had real questions.

“I just wanted to ask you how it feels to see that the United States has a secure border now that President Trump is in office, as opposed to when you were secretary of Homeland Security?” Rosas asked. 

Expanding on his questions, he continued, “Do you have any regret facilitating open borders, sir? It was a big issue, sir. That’s one of the reasons why President Trump won re-election. You don’t have anything to say about it?” 

The confrontation came just months after Mayorkas left office in disgrace, becoming the first cabinet member to be impeached since 1876. 

The House of Representatives charged Mayorkas with high crimes and misdemeanors over his handling of the border. 

During his tenure, millions of illegal aliens flooded the southern border—with even more funneled in through dubious parole programs.  

Some of these illegal aliens went on to commit horrific crimes, including the murder of Laken Riley. 

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was brutally killed by José Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal alien.  

In another case, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was raped and murdered—allegedly by two Venezuelan nationals, Johan José Martínez-Rangel and Franklin José Peña Ramos. 

Mayorkas’s DHS also lost track of more than 300,000 migrant children smuggled into the country. The children were placed in the care of the DHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement but effectively vanished from the agency’s radar under Biden’s watch. 

“Do you have regret about losing track of all of those thousands of migrant children?” Rosas asked. Mayorkas said nothing. 

Rosas pressed further: “How does it feel that because of the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, mass deportation has actually gained majority support? Sir, Tren de Aragua didn’t have a foothold in the United States before you guys came into office. It’s a pretty big issue, right?” 

