Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Trump Posts AI Photos Showing Attacks on Iranian Military as He Considers Restarting Full-Scale Bombing Campaign

US officials speaking to Axios have previously suggested that if a deal isn’t reached with Iran by the time Trump returns from China, the US and Israel will resume full-scale bombing….

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning posted a series of AI-generated photos on his Truth Social account, including some showing US military attacks on Iranian military assets, a bizarre threat that comes as he is considering restarting the full-scale bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic.

“Lasers: Bing, Bing, Gone!!!” read one image, which showed a US warship shooting down an Iranian aircraft with a laser. Another AI image depicted a US drone firing missiles at Iranian boats and read, “BYE BYE, ‘Fast Boats.’”

The president’s posting spree came after CNN reported that he is now much more seriously considering resuming “major combat operations” against Iran, though a decision isn’t expected before he departed for China on Tuesday, and it’s unlikely that he would restart the bombing while he’s in Beijing.

US officials speaking to Axios have previously suggested that if a deal isn’t reached with Iran by the time Trump returns from China, the US and Israel will resume full-scale bombing. The war could flare up at any moment as the US continues enforcing a blockade on Iran and has attacked and bombed Iranian commercial ships and Iranian ports over the past week.

Trump rejected Iran’s latest response in the indirect negotiations that are taking place through Pakistan as “totally unacceptable,” and Tehran has made clear that it won’t back down on its core demands and is ready to face another round of US-Israeli bombardments.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

 

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