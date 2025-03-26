Quantcast
Rob Schneider Shows Off His ‘Anti-Tesla Arson Protection Device’

In a prior post, the comedian said he currently owns three Tesla cars and plans on getting another one.

Posted by Maire Clayton
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider / IMAGE: @VigilantFox via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Rob Schneider shared an image on social media Monday showing he is ready if someone tries to destroy one of his Teslas.

“I got my anti- ⁦@Tesla Arson Protection Device,” Schneider posted, as he held an AR-15-style rifle.

 

The rifle had the words “You can do it” etched into it, as it is a running gag the actor often says while appearing in Adam Sandler films.

Schneider also gave a shout out to Nemo Arms and Scottsdale Tactical for the new device.

The destruction of property with the Tesla logo has been on the uptick since billionaire Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration in overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency.

The attacks caused Attorney General Pam Bondi to speak out and called it “domestic terrorism.” She added the Justice Department will investigate the rising problem.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,” Bondi added.

The FBI launched a 10 person task force Monday in hopes of getting the violence to stop, according to the New York Post.

“[FBI] Director [Kash] Patel has been unequivocally clear: The FBI will be relentless in its mission to protect the American people,” an agency representative told the outlet.

Acts of violence, vandalism, and domestic terrorism — like the recent Tesla attacks — will be pursued with the full force of the law.”

Musk took to social media Saturday to thank individuals who continue to support his company.

“Just wanted to say thank you to everyone supporting Tesla in the face of relentless attacks,” the Tesla founder wrote.

Schneider responded to the messages with “WE LOVE YOU!!”

