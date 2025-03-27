Trump Shooting Task Force Chairman Admits His Investigation Failed

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) When Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., was appointed as chairman of the Task Force to investigate the Trump assassination attempts last year, he promised to get to the bottom of what happened at the deadly July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

But more than four months after his Task Force issues its final report last December, Kelly admitted that his investigation failed, according to a Wednesday report from the Daily Mail.

“In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly admits that report was insubstantial,” the outlet reported. “For his part, Kelly blames federal law enforcement for obstructing his task force’s investigation by refusing to hand over important information.”

Kelly’s comments to the Daily Mail were similar to those he made when the Task Force released its report last December—when he blamed the FBI for stonewalling him. He told the Daily Mail that “they’re very good at stonewalling and then dismissing people as conspiracy theorists.”

“Well, if you answered our questions, we wouldn’t be having these different theories,” he added.

Since taking office, Trump has done remarkably little to find answers about what led to his near death—twice—last year.

On March 6, he said he expected to be briefed on the matter within a week. He also said the results of his briefing would be made public.

🇺🇸 President Trump announces he wants to release the information on his would-be assassin within days. "They are giving me a report next week sometime. I want to release the report."pic.twitter.com/gWqDzQ0nRu — The Global Beacon (@globalbeaconn) March 6, 2025

“They are giving me a report next week sometime, and I do believe I’ll be releasing it, I want to release the report. A lot of people have asked that question,” Trump said.

“You had one who had three apps, two of which were foreign, supposedly, and who has the biggest white-shoe law firm in Pennsylvania [working for them], even though they don’t live in, necessarily, a white-shoe area. What’s that all about?” the President said—referring to the fact that Crooks used encrypted chat apps based in Germany, New Zealand and Belgium, and that his parents have hired the Pittsburgh-based law firm Quinn Logue.

“I want to find out, and I would be willing to release it. Maybe there’s a reason we shouldn’t, so I don’t want to get too far out in front of my skis. But I would be very willing to release it. I’d like to see it. Not only you—I want to see that one myself,” he said.

However, the Trump administration hasn’t provided any updates since Trump’s March 6 comments, nor have any of the White House press corps asked about the matter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.