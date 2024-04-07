RNC Leaders Unveil $50.5M Fundraiser Plan: Election Integrity and Voter Mobilization

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leadership at the Republican National Committee announced the forthcoming initiatives following former President Donald Trump’s landmark $50.5 million fundraiser on Saturday evening.

Securing the ballot and launching aggressive get-out-to-vote campaigns were underscored as the two priorities for the RNC leading up to the 2024 general election, as explained by RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump during an interview with Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“We are going to spend every single dollar that we raised on two key, critical, core missions for the RNC, which are getting out the vote and protecting the ballot,” Whatley told host Maria Bartiromo.

Whatley’s remarks come less than 24 hours after Donald Trump surpassed President Joe Biden’s infamous $25 million fundraiser last week in New York City, a feat that only happened after rallying support from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with prominent Hollywood celebrities.

Also on Sunday, Lara Trump remarked that Biden’s $25 million accomplishment was solely achievable through the backing of left-wing celebrities.

“He needed celebrities like Lizzo, Stephen Colbert [and] Anna Wintour,” Lara Trump said. “We needed one man, Donald J. Trump, one president, to double that. It was history made last night.”

The substantial fundraisers come amid the impending heated 2024 general election battle between Biden and Donald Trump. According to numerous polls, Biden and Donald Trump are virtually neck and neck, with the latter often seizing the lead in several swing states.

During the Sunday interview, Lara Trump conveyed to Bartiromo that the RNC is focusing its efforts on all states, with particular emphasis on swing states where Trump maintains an advantage over the incumbent president.

She added, “Listen, every state matters, obviously. But there are the key battleground states, as Michael mentioned, that we do have to focus on. Pennsylvania is absolutely one of those states.”

Expanding on her remarks, Lara Trump continued, “We also have to focus on states like Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, a state that was a huge win for Donald Trump in 2016, I think we can get back under our belt. Georgia, a state that Donald Trump also wants to focus highly on.”