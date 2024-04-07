Quantcast
Sunday, April 7, 2024

RNC Leaders Unveil $50.5M Fundraiser Plan: Election Integrity and Voter Mobilization

'We are going to spend every single dollar that we raised on two key, critical, core missions for the RNC...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The leadership at the Republican National Committee announced the forthcoming initiatives following former President Donald Trump’s landmark $50.5 million fundraiser on Saturday evening. 

Securing the ballot and launching aggressive get-out-to-vote campaigns were underscored as the two priorities for the RNC leading up to the 2024 general election, as explained by RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump during an interview with Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures. 

“We are going to spend every single dollar that we raised on two key, critical, core missions for the RNC, which are getting out the vote and protecting the ballot,” Whatley told host Maria Bartiromo.

Whatley’s remarks come less than 24 hours after Donald Trump surpassed President Joe Biden’s infamous $25 million fundraiser last week in New York City, a feat that only happened after rallying support from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with prominent Hollywood celebrities. 

Also on Sunday, Lara Trump remarked that Biden’s $25 million accomplishment was solely achievable through the backing of left-wing celebrities. 

“He needed celebrities like Lizzo, Stephen Colbert [and] Anna Wintour,” Lara Trump said. “We needed one man, Donald J. Trump, one president, to double that. It was history made last night.” 

The substantial fundraisers come amid the impending heated 2024 general election battle between Biden and Donald Trump. According to numerous polls, Biden and Donald Trump are virtually neck and neck, with the latter often seizing the lead in several swing states. 

During the Sunday interview, Lara Trump conveyed to Bartiromo that the RNC is focusing its efforts on all states, with particular emphasis on swing states where Trump maintains an advantage over the incumbent president.

She added, “Listen, every state matters, obviously. But there are the key battleground states, as Michael mentioned, that we do have to focus on. Pennsylvania is absolutely one of those states.”

Expanding on her remarks, Lara Trump continued, “We also have to focus on states like Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, a state that was a huge win for Donald Trump in 2016, I think we can get back under our belt. Georgia, a state that Donald Trump also wants to focus highly on.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Not-So-Tough Illegal Behind Viral Videos Claims Persecution Following ICE Arrest
Next article
Hunter Attorney Caught w/ Jill’s ‘Work Husband’ Days Before Infamous Conference

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com