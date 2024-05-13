Quantcast
Monday, May 13, 2024

Report: Pentagon Orders Withdrawal from Niger

'I fear the administration will handle this withdrawal similarly to the withdrawal from Afghanistan...'

Posted by Ken Silva
The Pentagon
The Pentagon / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After shocking U.S. Army whistleblower allegations of water and medicine shortages in Niger, the Pentagon has ordered the roughly 1,000 U.S. troops in that country to leave over the next several months, according to Politico.

Citing an anonymous U.S. official, Politico reported Friday that Troops will move to other locations within the region. However, Chad has also recently moved to expel U.S. troops as much of Africa grows closer to Russia and China.

“The timeline could still shift, the official cautioned, and congressional negotiations are ongoing,” Politico cautioned. “The drawdown — which could still be reversed until it is complete — does not include embassy security personnel.”

The withdrawal means U.S. will  have to close its six-year-old, $110 million U.S. air base that was used for drone warfare. Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose office investigated the whistleblower complaints, expressed concern about how the Biden administration will handle with withdrawal.

“I fear the administration will handle this withdrawal similarly to the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Gaetz said on Twitter. “The safety and security of all service members must be our top priority in this time of transition.”

Gaetz released more information about the deteriorating situation in Niger last week.

The situation in Niger stems from the country’s government declaring in March that the U.S. military presence there is “illegal.” In a letter published last month by the Washington Post, an Army whistleblower accused Biden of endangering the troops’ lives by leaving them there against the wishes of the country’s new government.

“Americans deployed here have not been able to perform their primary mission and have been told to ‘sit and hold.’ It is clear that the country of Niger does not want a permanent military presence in the country and they have informed us that we need to leave,” the whistleblower said.

“At the same time, there are approximately 1,100 US Military Service Members in the country who are essentially being held hostage from returning home to their families while the State Department continues with failed diplomacy by not communicating with the country of Niger on what their withdrawal plans will look like.”

According to the whistleblower, the troops in Niger can’t leave because the government isn’t approving visas for the new troops that would replace them.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Guard at Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Indicted for Having Sex w/ Inmate
Next article
BREAKING: Black Marine Charged w/ Planning Mass Shooting against ‘Privileged White People’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com