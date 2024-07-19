Quantcast
Thursday, July 18, 2024

REPORT: Microsoft Quietly Cut Its DEI Team

'True systems-change work associated with DEI programmes everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Microsoft
Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Microsoft quietly laid off its entire diversity, equity, and inclusion team earlier this month due to “changing business needs,” according to a leaked email.

A former DEI official with the company said in an email to other Microsoft employees that Microsoft had decided to cut its DEI team effective July 1. The exact number of impacted employees was unknown.

“True systems-change work associated with DEI programmes everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020,” the DEI official said of Microsoft’s reasoning, according to Business Insider.

The ousted employee went on to warn that DEI initiatives likely were also at risk in other major companies.

“Hence the purposeful and strategic 3-5 year shelf life of many company’s inclusion commitments post the murder of George Floyd are being reevaluated,” the email said. “And the way I see it, the timing was impeccable so businesses everywhere could reevaluate the path forward should their U.S. federal contracts be at risk if the work continues on its face.”

Microsoft spokesman Jeff Jones refused either to confirm or deny the report, but he claimed the company remained committed to “diversity and inclusion” in other respects while notably making no mention of “equity.”

“[Diversity and inclusion] commitments remain unchanged,” Jones said. “Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritizing accountability, and continuing to focus on this work.”

Just a few months ago, Microsoft was celebrating its DEI initiatives. In February, the company released a report boasting that its black, Asian and Hispanic employees earned more than their white counterparts.

Microsoft also came under fire from the Labor Department in 2020 after the company announced it would double its number of minority managers and senior employees by 2025.

The employment action violated the Civil Rights Act, according to former President Donald Trump’s Labor Department, and resulted in Microsoft having to pay a $3 million settlement.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Prosecutors Drop J6 Obstruction Charges After SCOTUS Ruling

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com