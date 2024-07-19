MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Turns against Biden, Calls For Him to Drop Out

(Headline USA) MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race this week, just a few months after declaring that Biden’s mental fitness was better than it’s ever been.

Scarborough admitted on Thursday morning that Biden should not continue his campaign for reelection and blasted the president’s family and friends for keeping Biden “in a bubble.”

Citing the events of the past few weeks, including Biden’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, Scarborough warned that “this is not going to end well if it continues to drag out.”

He also urged the “people that are around Joe Biden to step up at this point and help the president. Help the man they love, and do the right thing,” Scarborough added.

“At some point, you know, I can tell ya, the anger that I hear is not at Joe Biden. The anger I hear are at the people that are keeping him in a bubble,” he said.

Back in March, Scarborough was singing a much different tune, though the concerns with Biden’s mental acuity were just as well-documented then. But Scarborough dismissed the reports, arguing that Biden “might misplace a word here or there” but is in fact really sharp.

“I undersold him when I said he was cogent,” Scarborough said at the time. “He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, he’s better than he’s ever been intellectually, analytically. Because he’s been around for 50 years.”

Continuing his deranged rant, Scarborough insisted he was telling the truth.

“And f**k you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I’ve known him for years. … If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it,” he claimed.

Scarborough is now one of many Democrats urging Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reportedly met with Biden this past week to pressure him to let someone else lead the party’s ticket.