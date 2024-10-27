Quantcast
Sunday, October 27, 2024

Foreigners Drive Over 90% of Fla. Looting After Hurricanes Helene, Milton

'In one case, it was an armed robbery where they went in and stole from them forcibly...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Law enforcement officials in Pinellas County, Florida, announced Thursday that over 90 percent of the looting and robberies following hurricanes Helene and Milton were committed by foreign nationals. 

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri stated in a press conference that 45 individuals were charged with looting-related crimes between Oct. 2 and Oct. 23, with at least 41 of those arrested not U.S. citizens. 

Gualtieri stated that the individuals’ nationalities included Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Honduras, and other countries. According to the Tampa Bay Times, only two of the 45 are from Pinellas County. 

“We’ve never seen anything of this magnitude before, we’ve never seen this influx of people from out of the area that are clearly just here to steal and to pilfer and to do bad things and to target these vulnerable people,” Gualtieri affirmed.

The individuals face a total of 68 charges, including armed robbery, burglary, loitering, prowling, grand theft, vandalism and trespass. 

“They’re going into people’s homes, they’re taking stuff, they’re rummaging through their things,” Gualtieri added. “In one case, it was an armed robbery where they went in and stole from them forcibly.” 

Law enforcement officials said they interviewed nearly 200 individuals suspected of crimes but could not issue arrest warrants due to lack of probable cause, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times. 

Investigators also arrested 62 individuals offering contracting work without proper licenses. The unlicensed services, including electrical, roofing and plumbing, cost Floridians an estimated $250,000 in 75 projects. 

”It‘s maddening,” Gualtieri continued. “This is the epitome of people trying to exploit others when they’re down and when they’re out and when they’re trying to rebuild and they’ve got nothing.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
RFK Jr., Gabbard Explain Recent Exits from the Democrat Party

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com