Report: FBI Investigating ‘Grand Conspiracy’ between Dems and Intelligence Agencies

(José Niño, Headline USA) Newly uncovered classified evidence may reveal a coordinated effort to interfere in multiple U.S. elections for the benefit of Democrats.

According to a report by Just The News, the “grand conspiracy” case began several weeks ago after Kash Patel assumed the role of FBI Director. Insiders suggest the investigation could gain momentum if Trump decides to declassify two sets of secret evidence that may pinpoint the alleged conspiracy’s origins to the summer of 2016.

The first is a classified annex from a years-old inspector general investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, pursued by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. This annex reportedly shows that credible evidence of possible misconduct was deliberately overlooked by the FBI.

The second is the so-called “Clinton plan intelligence,” identified by former Special Counsel John Durham and detailed in his final report. This evidence, also in a classified annex, was kept from the public and many members of Congress.

Public excerpts from Durham’s unclassified report suggest that U.S. intelligence agencies were aware Clinton’s 2016 campaign was orchestrating a false Russia collusion narrative to damage Trump’s election prospects—even before the FBI launched its now-discredited Crossfire Hurricane probe, partly using information from Clinton’s campaign or associates.

Both sets of evidence have remained sealed for nearly a decade due to their sensitive nature.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe recently published a harsh review of the intelligence community’s assessment of Russian influence in the 2016 election. Ratcliffe criticized then-CIA Director John Brennan for advocating the inclusion of Christopher Steele’s “baseless anti-Trump dossier,” concluding Brennan “showed a preference for narrative consistency over analytical soundness.”

Ratcliffe later described the anti-Trump campaign as an “atypical & corrupt process under the politically charged environments of former Dir. Brennan & former FBI Dir. Comey.”

Should Trump declassify the Grassley and Durham documents, prosecutors could present them to a grand jury to illustrate a pattern of the FBI and intelligence agencies ignoring evidence harmful to Democrats while aggressively pursuing Trump with questionable evidence.

Trump officials have also considered appointing a special prosecutor to investigate reports that the FBI received intelligence suggesting China attempted to create fake mail-in ballots in 2020 to support Joe Biden. The FBI reportedly failed to investigate and even recalled the intelligence, instructing other agencies to destroy it. However, the five-year statute of limitations for this inquiry is close to expiring.

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation. The probe could also enable the empaneling of a grand jury outside Washington, D.C., where Trump has historically faced unfavorable juries. Florida, where overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred, is being considered as an alternative venue.

A former federal prosecutor noted, “Florida is an intriguing option because overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred there and are still inside the statute of limitations.”

Republican investigators argue that the federal government may have engaged in a planned effort to shield political allies. They claim this began when the government exonerated Hillary Clinton despite her mishandling of classified information via a private email server.

They also allege the government ignored foreign intelligence suggesting wrongdoing in that case. In addition, investigators assert that authorities failed to look into reports that China attempted to interfere in the 2020 election using fake driver’s licenses tied to mail-in ballots. They further contend that government officials labeled Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation,” even though forensic evidence later confirmed its authenticity.

According to these Republicans, investigators also obstructed probes into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax and gun-related offenses. Finally, they accuse the government of hiding concerns about President Joe Biden’s cognitive fitness in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Similarly, efforts to pursue Trump—often with unsubstantiated evidence—may be reviewed as attempts to deprive him and his supporters of civil liberties and to sway elections.

The Trump administration faces obstacles, such as a shortage of Senate-confirmed DOJ attorneys eligible to serve as special counsel and the challenge of declassifying sensitive intelligence from 2016. Notably, both the decision not to charge Clinton and the initiation of the Russia collusion probe occurred on July 5, 2016.

Grassley has long sought the release of the classified annex from the Clinton email probe, arguing it reveals the FBI had grounds not to clear Clinton and that further investigation was warranted. In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Grassley wrote, “The FBI even drafted a memorandum in May 2016 stating that access to the information was ‘necessary to complete the investigation.’ However, that memorandum was never completed.”

Durham’s final report also details how the Clinton plan intelligence was received and handled, noting, “The Intelligence Community received the Clinton Plan intelligence in late July 2016. The official who initially received the information immediately recognized its importance including its relevance to the U.S. presidential election—and acted quickly to make CIA leadership aware of it.”