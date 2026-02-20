Asian American Representation at Harvard Jumps Following End of Affirmative Action

(José Niño, Headline USA) ​Asian enrollment at Harvard University is skyrocketing as white student participation continues to plummet, according to the latest statistics.

Twitter user AF Post recently pointed out the startling statistics, stating: “Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce the Supreme Court ruling against race-based school admissions, Harvard is now discriminating against White applicants instead of Asian ones. The share of White students admitted in the Classes of 2028 and 2029 fell from 47% in 2025 to 31% in 2028 and 2029, while the share of Asian students rose from 26% to 41% in 2028 and 2029. Black and Latino admissions stayed the same.”

The Supreme Court ruled in June 2023 in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard that race conscious admissions programs violate constitutional protections, effectively ending decades of affirmative action at colleges. The original lawsuit alleged Harvard discriminated against Asian American applicants by capping their admission numbers and assigning them lower personal ratings compared to other racial groups.

In certain respects, actual demographic data from Harvard tells a different story from the AF Post tweet. Asian-American representation rose from approximately 37 percent in the Class of 2027 to 41 percent in the Class of 2029. Black enrollment dropped from 18 percent before the ruling to 14 percent for the Class of 2028 and 11.5 percent for the Class of 2029. Hispanic enrollment declined from 16 percent to 11 percent, according to The Harvard Crimson.

The claim about white student percentages contains significant problems. Harvard has not published white student figures for the Classes of 2028 or 2029, making the cited 31 percent figure impossible to verify at the moment. According to a report by WBUR, the university changed its reporting methodology and stopped disclosing white student percentages. Eight percent of students chose not to report their race.

The assertion that white students comprised 47 percent of the Class of 2025 is also questionable. A Harvard Crimson freshman survey for that class showed 53.1 percent of survey respondents identified as White.

The demographic shift shows Asian American students as the primary group benefiting from race neutral admissions. This aligns with the original SFFA lawsuit’s argument that affirmative action artificially suppressed Asian enrollment.

