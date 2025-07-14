Hundreds of Jeffrey Epstein Victims are Unaccounted For, DOJ Memo Suggests

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department recently caused an uproar by issuing a memo declaring that notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had no clients, he didn’t blackmail anyone, and his mysterious prison death was a suicide.

The Trump administration continues to take heat over the memo, which came after years of calls for the FBI to release thousands of Epstein records, including the purported “client list.” But receiving less attention was another bombshell detail in the memo: Epstein apparently had over 1,000 victims.

The revelation about the number of Epstein victims is a big deal because it contradicts earlier figures. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said there were just 250 Epstein victims, while just 36 girls were cited in the 2019 indictment against Epstein. Furthermore, various civil lawsuits against Epstein’s estate list around 200 plaintiffs.

In other words, there could be 800 or more Epstein victims that are unaccounted for.

Many of the women in the civil lawsuits are American, and were molested in their late teens. The missing victims could be younger. For instance, Epstein’s acquaintance Jean-Luc Brunel, a model scout, allegedly sent Epstein three 12-year-old French girls, according to Virginia Giuffre, who allegedly committed suicide in April. Epstein also reportedly imported a 14-year-old from the Balkans.

The FBI reportedly declined to comment about the number of Epstein victims when contacted by investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. But his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and many more, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

