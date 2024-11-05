Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Report: Biden Won’t Be Attending Harris Election Watch Party

'Tonight, the president and First Lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Joe Biden wears a 'Trump' hat
Joe Biden wears a 'Trump' hat during a Sept. 11 commemoration event. / PHOTO: @loganclarkhall via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Kamala Harris campaign is holding an election night watch party at the Vice President’s alma matter, Howard University, but President Joe Biden won’t be in attendance, according to a Tuesday report from the Washington Examiner.

“Tonight, the president and First Lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff,” a White House official told the Washington Examiner. “The president will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country.”

Howard University is less than two miles from the White House.

As has been widely documented, the relationship between Biden and Harris has frayed since she helped oust him from the White House in July—allegedly threatening him with the 25th Amendment unless he stepped down as the Democratic candidate.

In the wake of Trump’s debate with Harris—where he told the world that Biden “hates her”—Biden donned a MAGA cap.

More recently, Biden took the air out of the Democrats’ attempt to capitalize on a Trump rally comedian’s vulgar remarks about Puerto Rico. After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27, Biden referred to all Trump supporters as the same.

Biden’s comments hit news airwaves simultaneously as Harris delivered her closing pitch to voters at the Ellipse that evening in Washington, D.C.—leading to jokes among Trump supporters that Biden’s secretly trying to sabotage Harris.

Biden gave what could be perceived as his final gift to the Trump campaign Sunday, when he said he’d like to slap Trump and his “Republican friends” on the ass.

“There’s one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do. They want another giant tax cut for the wealthy. Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho, guys. I’ll tell you what, man,” he said.

“When I was in Scranton, I used to, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while. But I’m serious. These are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

