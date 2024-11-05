It Took 25 Snubs from Kamala Harris for Dr. Phil to Switch Sides

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Dr. Phil McGraw said Tuesday that his speech at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s rally was an “act of rebellion” against Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said snubbed him at least 25 times.

Dr. Phil told Piers Morgan in an interview released on Election Day that he offered to deliver the same level of enthusiasm for Harris before he decided to take the stage in support of Trump at his Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27.

However, he revealed the Democrat nominee did not accept his multiple requests to appear.

"I requested 25 plus times to speak to Kamala Harris – I offered to give the identical speech at her rally." Dr Phil tells Piers Morgan his Trump rally speech was "an act of rebellion". Watch more at 2pm EST. SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/QR11ywt8D5@DrPhil | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/752Fye0BvR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 5, 2024

“That was an act of rebellion on my part,” Dr. Phil said.

“I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris,” he told Morgan. “I offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally.”

Dr. Phil told Morgan that while he does “not like a lot of what he says or does,” Trump has his vote.

However, the TV star said that he was “not here to endorse Donald Trump.”

At Trump’s massive rally in New York, Dr. Phil blasted the legacy media and Hollywood elite for trying to tell American citizens what to think.

“You’re here because you have the facts, right?” Dr. Phil told the audience at Trump’s rally.

“You’re here because you recognize when legacy media edits answers and gives you what they want you to hear instead of the truth,” he continued, referencing CBS News airing two versions of Harris’s 60 Minutes interview—one edited to make her sound “more succinct.”

Dr. Phil McGraw @DrPhil CALLS OUT the legacy media, Hollywood elite at Madison Square Garden Trump rally pic.twitter.com/CzgePixzd6 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 27, 2024

Dr. Phil slammed the media for losing their way, saying news outlets would negatively report on his appearance at a Trump rally versus if he were to stump for Harris.

“I would love to say it’s equal on both sides, but I’ll guarantee you, when Beyonce, George Clooney, DeNiro and Lizzo come out and say they’re for Kamala Harris,” Dr. Phil began as the audience erupted in boos.

“When they all come out and say they’re for Kamala Harris, did you hear anything or read anything in the media criticizing it? No,” Dr. Phil added. “But you watch what happens tomorrow morning when people find out I came here to talk to you.”