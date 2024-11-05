Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

It Took 25 Snubs from Kamala Harris for Dr. Phil to Switch Sides

'I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris. I offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil / IMAGE: @RSBNetwork via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Dr. Phil McGraw said Tuesday that his speech at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s rally was an “act of rebellion” against Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said snubbed him at least 25 times.

Dr. Phil told Piers Morgan in an interview released on Election Day that he offered to deliver the same level of enthusiasm for Harris before he decided to take the stage in support of Trump at his Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27.

However, he revealed the Democrat nominee did not accept his multiple requests to appear.

“That was an act of rebellion on my part,” Dr. Phil said.

“I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris,” he told Morgan. “I offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally.”

Dr. Phil told Morgan that while he does “not like a lot of what he says or does,” Trump has his vote.

However, the TV star said that he was “not here to endorse Donald Trump.”

At Trump’s massive rally in New York, Dr. Phil blasted the legacy media and Hollywood elite for trying to tell American citizens what to think.

“You’re here because you have the facts, right?” Dr. Phil told the audience at Trump’s rally.

“You’re here because you recognize when legacy media edits answers and gives you what they want you to hear instead of the truth,” he continued, referencing CBS News airing two versions of Harris’s 60 Minutes interview—one edited to make her sound “more succinct.”

Dr. Phil slammed the media for losing their way, saying news outlets would negatively report on his appearance at a Trump rally versus if he were to stump for Harris.

“I would love to say it’s equal on both sides, but I’ll guarantee you, when Beyonce, George Clooney, DeNiro and Lizzo come out and say they’re for Kamala Harris,” Dr. Phil began as the audience erupted in boos.

“When they all come out and say they’re for Kamala Harris, did you hear anything or read anything in the media criticizing it? No,” Dr. Phil added. “But you watch what happens tomorrow morning when people find out I came here to talk to you.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Biden Won’t Be Attending Harris Election Watch Party
Next article
Fulton County Officials Briefly Close Polling Stations after Purported Russian Bomb Threats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com