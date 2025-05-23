Thursday, May 22, 2025

Rep. Randy Fine Implies Gaza Should Be ‘Nuked’ Like Japan After DC Shooting

'We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender, that needs to be the same here...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump and Randy Fine. PHOTO: Fine's Twitter/X
Donald Trump and Randy Fine. PHOTO: Fine's Twitter/X

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comOn Thursday, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., appeared to suggest that Gaza should be “nuked” like Japan was during World War II in response to the shooting in Washington DC that killed two Israeli embassy staffers.

The congressman was asked in an interview on Fox News if the shooting should change the course of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza. “Well, I think it speaks to the importance of the only end of the conflict is the complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror,” Fine replied.

“In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese. We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender, that needs to be the same here,” Fine added.

Fine, who recently won a special election for Mike Waltz’s seat in the House, is staunchly pro-Israel and has a history of calling for mass violence against Palestinians on X. He celebrated the Israeli military killing of Aysenur Eyzi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American citizen, who was gunned down in the West Bank, calling her a “Muslim terrorist” even though she was unarmed.

Fine also said in the interview on Thursday that “Palestinianism is violence” and that “Palestinianism” is evil.

The shooting on Wednesday night killed a young couple, Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American woman, as they were walking out of a young diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum. The suspect is not Palestinian and has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago. A purported manifesto he wrote shows that Gaza was his motive for the attack, and Rodriguez was seen shouting “free Palestine” as he was arrested.

The killings of Lishinsky and Milgrim were not the first murders related to the conflict in Gaza inside the US. In October 2023, a few weeks after the Hamas attack on southern Israel, a six-year-old Palestinian American boy, Wadee Alfayoumi, was stabbed and murdered in Illinois by his landlord, 73-year-old Joseph M. Czuba, who was recently sentenced to 53 years in prison.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Was Lawmaker Passed Out Drunk During Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill Vote?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com