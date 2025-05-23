Rep. Randy Fine Implies Gaza Should Be ‘Nuked’ Like Japan After DC Shooting

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) On Thursday, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., appeared to suggest that Gaza should be “nuked” like Japan was during World War II in response to the shooting in Washington DC that killed two Israeli embassy staffers.

The congressman was asked in an interview on Fox News if the shooting should change the course of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza. “Well, I think it speaks to the importance of the only end of the conflict is the complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror,” Fine replied.

“In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese. We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender, that needs to be the same here,” Fine added.

Randy Fine is an evil psychopath pic.twitter.com/skACEAq6p9 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 23, 2025

Fine, who recently won a special election for Mike Waltz’s seat in the House, is staunchly pro-Israel and has a history of calling for mass violence against Palestinians on X. He celebrated the Israeli military killing of Aysenur Eyzi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American citizen, who was gunned down in the West Bank, calling her a “Muslim terrorist” even though she was unarmed.

Fine also said in the interview on Thursday that “Palestinianism is violence” and that “Palestinianism” is evil.

The shooting on Wednesday night killed a young couple, Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American woman, as they were walking out of a young diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum. The suspect is not Palestinian and has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago. A purported manifesto he wrote shows that Gaza was his motive for the attack, and Rodriguez was seen shouting “free Palestine” as he was arrested.

The killings of Lishinsky and Milgrim were not the first murders related to the conflict in Gaza inside the US. In October 2023, a few weeks after the Hamas attack on southern Israel, a six-year-old Palestinian American boy, Wadee Alfayoumi, was stabbed and murdered in Illinois by his landlord, 73-year-old Joseph M. Czuba, who was recently sentenced to 53 years in prison.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.