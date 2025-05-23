Thursday, May 22, 2025

Was Lawmaker Passed Out Drunk During Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill Vote?

Garbarino “was not simply sleeping, he was passed out drunk"...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
George Santos
George Santos / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans said that Rep. Andrew Garbarino missed the final vote on President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” bill because he had nodded off. But former Rep. George Santos claims there was more to the story. 

Santos, the convicted New York Republican, claimed that Garbarino “was not simply sleeping, he was passed out drunk.”

Santos’s claim follows House Speaker Mike Johnson’s admission that Garbarino “fell asleep in the back, no kidding.” 

“I’m going to just strangle him,” Johnson quipped.  

In a follow-up post on X, Johnson called Garbarino “highly regarded” and a “dear friend”—affirming that the bill passed congress thanks to his “unique contributions and tireless efforts.” 

The bill ultimately passed by a 215-214 vote on Thursday morning. 

As reported by the New York Post, Garbarino’s lapse drew fire from New York party leaders, with a source saying that Garbarino is not loyal to Trump.  

“He’s losing his juice as the most senior congressman,” the source said. “I’m getting calls from party leaders that this guy is disloyal to Trump. He was known in the past to be very independent from the party.” 

Trump advisor Roger Stone agreed, affirming that a “Republican primary challenge is in order.” 

Stone added: “If Garbarino can’t be bothered to support the president, on what is perhaps the single most significant tax reduction legislation to pass the House since the 1980s, then the President’s supporters can’t be bothered to support Garbarino.” 

New York Conservative Party chair Gerard Kassa called the missed vote a “very real concern” and a “great disappointment.” 

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., also jumped on the criticism via X, joking, “One Big Beautiful Snooze… After all that posturing on SALT, Garbarino couldn’t even manage to wake himself up to vote for the bill!” 

Despite the backlash, Garbarino brushed off the criticism in a statement, insisting he had simply stepped out.  

“I was moments away from the House floor, to vote ‘yes,’ when the vote was closed,” he said, as quoted by the Post. “While I am frustrated that the vote was closed before I was able to cast my vote, I am proud of the work we accomplished to deliver huge results for Long Island.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold Correction?
Next article
Rep. Randy Fine Implies Gaza Should Be ‘Nuked’ Like Japan After DC Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com