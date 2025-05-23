‘Hawk Tuah’ 2.0: Woman Arrested after Spitting on DOJ Official

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ has arrested the woman captured on video allegedly spitting on Associate Attorney General Ed Martin while he was serving as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.

Emily Gabriella Sommer, 32, was charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official in connection with the viral incident, according to court documents.

The alleged assault took place on May 8, as Martin participated in a video interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

Martin was answering questions about his work when a woman, later identified as Sommer, approached and spat on his shoulder.

This afternoon acting DC US Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview. Hope she’s ready for a nice stretch in jail. pic.twitter.com/2Y5hj41V0l — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 8, 2025

Before the assault took place, Sommer is seen asking Martin, “Who the f**k are you?” When he turned toward her, she replied: “Are you Ed Martin? You are. Ed Martin.”

She then lunged forward and spat at Martin, before walking off, shouting, “You’re a disgusting man, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served.”

Federal investigators traced an X account they said likely belongs to Sommer, where she allegedly confessed to the assault.

“Ed, that was me that spit in your face today,” Sommer repeatedly wrote in replies to Martin’s X page.

The U.S. Marshals Service located Sommer’s residence on Thursday and took her into custody there.

The case, announced by interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Green.