Rep. Crockett Spent Over $120K in Campaign Funds on Lux Hotels, Security 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Texas Senate candidate and Rep. Jasmine Crockett used over $120,000 on luxury hotels, transportation and private security in 2025 alone, according to congressional campaign disclosures.

The total expenditures, drawn from both her congressional and senatorial campaigns, amounted to $124,000, Fox News reported, citing Federal Election Commission filings.

Crockett spent $32,685.58 on luxury hotels, including $11,841.27 in the final quarter of 2025, while launching her Senate campaign against what she called a “system of greed.”

The top hotels funded by Crockett’s campaigns included the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Hotel Zaza, Kimpton, and the five-star Los Angeles West Hollywood Edition.

Limousine and luxury car services received $11,738.60 in 2025. Fox reported that Crockett spent $5,446.30 on California-based Bay Area Lux Limos in October, November and December.

FIRST ON FOX: Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett, running for Senate in Texas, spent more than $120,000 in 2025 on luxury hotels, VIP transportation and private security, according to FEC filings. Private security accounted for by far the largest share, with Crockett paying nearly… pic.twitter.com/adCPCPW3hI — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 5, 2026

According to the outlet, Crockett spent the most money on private security, despite openly endorsing the idea of defunding the police.

In total, she spent nearly $80,000 on private security in 2025, with the most amount spent in the final quarter of 2025.

The expense was shocking given that in 2021, while serving as a state lawmaker, Crockett said that the “Defund is about finally being smart on crime.”

She added, “Defund is about lightening the load for our offices of all things they didn’t sign up for. Defund is about finally being fiscally responsible when it comes to policing in this state.”

Fox News’s Fox’s scrutiny of her spending comes as Crockett gained national attention for her unconventional approach to legislating and speaking during congressional hearings.

She referred to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as “bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “governor hot wheels,” and President Donald Trump as “putin’s h*e.”

Crockett entered the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023 after serving two years in the Texas House. She is now running a longshot campaign for Sen. John Cornyn’s seat in 2026.

The primary is set for March 3.