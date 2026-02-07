NFL Players Don’t Know a Single Bad Bunny Song 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of NFL players admitted they could not name a single song by Super Bowl halftime headliner Bad Bunny, the outspoken anti-Trump reggaeton artist from Puerto Rico.

Several players across the league expressed unfamiliarity with Bad Bunny’s music during interviews on Cayden’s Corner, undercutting the notion that the performer resonates with NFL players or football culture.

Los VegasRaiders cornerback Marcus Peters summed it up bluntly.

“I don’t know no Bad Bunny songs,” Peters said.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams echoed the sentiment, saying, “I have no idea.”

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also said he could not name a song, while Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter admitted he does not listen to Bad Bunny’s music at all.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. similarly said he does not listen to Bad Bunny and could not identify any of his work.

Only one player, Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr., identified a Bad Bunny song, and only after being prompted by the host, struggling to pronounce Titi Me Preguntó.

The lack of enthusiasm mirrors results from The Athletic’s anonymous NFL player survey, which showed a near split over Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Roughly 41 percent of players said they opposed the choice, while 58 percent said they supported it.

“I don’t even know who Bad Bunny is,” an anonymous NFC offensive player told The Athletic. “I always think it should be an American. I think they’re trying too hard with this international stuff.”

Another NFC offensive player criticized the NFL’s decision, saying the league should select performers who align more closely with football culture.

“I do not like it. (I’d prefer) anyone who’s synonymous with football and football culture. I feel like there’s tons of artists out there who are fans of the game.”

The NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny has drawn criticism beyond music, as the artist has repeatedly attacked President Donald Trump and most recently used his Grammy Awards acceptance speech to scold Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigration enforcement.