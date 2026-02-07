Man Charged w/ Attempted Murder of Trump Official Russell Vought

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A 26-year-old man has been charged with allegedly attempting to murder Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought at his Virginia home after traveling there wearing a surgical mask and gloves, according to recent reports.

The suspect, Maryland-native Colin Demarco, is accused of plotting to murder a victim identified by the initials “R.V.,” who “has served as a presidential appointee,” according to CBS News’s reporting on court documents. The incident occurred on Aug 10, 2025.

The criminal complaint also notes that the victim was involved with Project 2025, a series of conservative policy proposals spearheaded by The Heritage Foundation, an initiative in which Vought played a role.

The charges were brought by the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office in Northern Virginia, where Vought’s home is located.

Jail records reviewed by Headline USA show that Demarco is facing charges of attempted murder in the first and second degree, wearing a mask in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.

Demarco was booked on Jan. 22 at 1:51 p.m., and a bond has not been set. Court records show he appeared multiple times between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, with additional proceedings scheduled through Feb. 23.

According to CBS News, the U.S. Marshals Service determined that Demarco had claimed to be writing a manifesto and had drafted notes detailing weapons, along with a document titled “Body Disposal Guide.”

The alleged attempt on Vought’s life comes after he has faced years of relentless media attacks over his work within the Trump administration and his involvement with Project 2025.

Those smears have included branding Vought a “white Christian nationalist” and associating him with Nazism.

Democratic politicians have also targeted Vought as dangerous because of his policy views. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., previously attacked him on the Senate floor using a display board labeled “Radical Russ Vought: Dangerously Unfit.” Vought has additionally been labeled a “threat to democracy” and accused of racism.

The alleged attempted murder of Vought follows a wave of politically motivated violence targeting conservatives, including the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, among others.