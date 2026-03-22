Dems Plotting Schumer Ouster Behind Closed Doors

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is facing behind-the-scenes discussions about a possible ouster, as some Democrats grow frustrated with his negotiating tactics and midterm strategy, according to a new report.

Schumer’s colleagues have reportedly begun “doing informal counts” to determine whether they have the votes to remove Schumer as minority leader, according to a Saturday story from The Wall Street Journal.

The effort was reportedly discussed by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., during a dinner with left-wing activists at a French restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Murphy indicated in his comments to the activists that Schumer still has enough support to keep his position. However, the Journal noted that ongoing conversations about a potential replacement have fueled uncertainty around his leadership.

Schumer has served in the Senate since 1999, after nearly two decades in the House and earlier service in the New York State Assembly.

Talk of a potential ouster comes after Schumer played a major role in the pressure campaign that pushed then-President Joe Biden off the 2024 ticket amid mounting concerns over his age and cognitive fitness.

In addition to Murphy, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., have also taken part in behind-the-scenes discussions about a potential ouster of Schumer.

Critics argue that Schumer is backing so-called centrist candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms and limiting Democrats’ leverage in government shutdown negotiations.

In comments to the Journal, Murphy downplayed the speculation, insisting his remarks were not meant to suggest an active vote count.

“Could someone infer from that that someone was keeping a count? Maybe, but that’s not what I meant,” Murphy stated. “I meant that he has the support of the caucus.” He said he still supports Schumer.

Despite those assurances, the Journal noted that more than four dozen interviews with Senate Democrats, candidates and leftist activists, anguish over Schumer’s leadership is “widespread.”

Schumer dismissed the criticism, arguing that scrutiny comes with the job.

“That goes with the territory—it’s true for anyone who’s a leader,” he said, adding that his support is “deep and strong.”

Schumer is up for re-election in 2028 but has not said whether he will run.