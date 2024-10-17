Quantcast
Thursday, October 17, 2024

GOP Challenger and Purported Rape Victim Blasts Sen. Warren For Ignoring Epstein Scandal

'I was raped as a child for a period of two years; I might be a little more sensitive to those child rape victims...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein / PHOTO: The Palm Beach Post via AP

(Headline USA) During a heated Massachusetts Senate debate this week, Republican challenger John Deaton pressed incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on why she didn’t use her oversight power to uncover the truth about billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Deaton, a Massachusetts trial attorney and former Marine, is trying to become the first Republican in decades to oust a sitting Massachusetts senator. Though he’s trailing in the polls and in fundraising, Deaton’s vow to “disrupt” the elites in Washington, D.C., including Warren, could resonate among voters, according to some observers.

At one point during their debate on Tuesday, Deaton blasted Warren’s priorities.

“She’s so focused on [regulating] crypto[currency,” Deaton pointed out. “She had the COO of JPMorgan-Chase available for questioning, and they had financed the largest child sex-trafficking operation in history with Jeffrey Epstein, and you know Senator Warren didn’t ask a single question. She wanted to talk about crypto because she’s so hyper-focused.”

Deaton was referring to the fact that recently agreed to pay $290 million to Epstein victims for banking the sex trafficker’s criminal enterprise.

Deaton then bizarrely claimed he had been the victim of rape as a child for “two years,’ which makes him “more sensitive to those child rape victims” than Warren.

“I was raped as a child for a period of two years; I might be a little more sensitive to those child rape victims,” he said. Deaton didn’t elaborate on his claim, Warren didn’t mention it, and few details appear to exist online.

But Warren’s true motivation for refusing to dig into the Epstein scandal, Deaton argued, is the fact that a “former Democrat president” — likely a reference to former President Bill Clinton — and “Democratic donors” were involved. 

“People she knows are involved,” he said. “Again, loyalty to an agenda, loyalty to a party. I come in and I want transparency on everything.”

Deaton went on to blast Warren for being out-of-touch with voters on the economy and immigration. On abortion, Deaton said he is pro-choice and would not vote to limit abortion access in the state.

“There’s only one extremist on this stage tonight and it’s Elizabeth Warren. I’m the moderate, centrist, common-sense candidate. … I got news for you, senator, all of you suck,” Deaton said. “It’s a broken system. I’m disrupting that system.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Calls for Sabotaging Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally
Next article
RFK Jr. Hints At Big Agricultural Role in Next Trump Admin

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com