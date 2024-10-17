GOP Challenger and Purported Rape Victim Blasts Sen. Warren For Ignoring Epstein Scandal

(Headline USA) During a heated Massachusetts Senate debate this week, Republican challenger John Deaton pressed incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on why she didn’t use her oversight power to uncover the truth about billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Deaton, a Massachusetts trial attorney and former Marine, is trying to become the first Republican in decades to oust a sitting Massachusetts senator. Though he’s trailing in the polls and in fundraising, Deaton’s vow to “disrupt” the elites in Washington, D.C., including Warren, could resonate among voters, according to some observers.

At one point during their debate on Tuesday, Deaton blasted Warren’s priorities.

So uh… there was a Massachusetts Senate debate last night. Elizabeth Warren vs. John Deaton A preview: pic.twitter.com/znZIvbMCuU — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) October 16, 2024

“She’s so focused on [regulating] crypto[currency,” Deaton pointed out. “She had the COO of JPMorgan-Chase available for questioning, and they had financed the largest child sex-trafficking operation in history with Jeffrey Epstein, and you know Senator Warren didn’t ask a single question. She wanted to talk about crypto because she’s so hyper-focused.”

Deaton was referring to the fact that recently agreed to pay $290 million to Epstein victims for banking the sex trafficker’s criminal enterprise.

Deaton then bizarrely claimed he had been the victim of rape as a child for “two years,’ which makes him “more sensitive to those child rape victims” than Warren.

“I was raped as a child for a period of two years; I might be a little more sensitive to those child rape victims,” he said. Deaton didn’t elaborate on his claim, Warren didn’t mention it, and few details appear to exist online.

But Warren’s true motivation for refusing to dig into the Epstein scandal, Deaton argued, is the fact that a “former Democrat president” — likely a reference to former President Bill Clinton — and “Democratic donors” were involved.

“People she knows are involved,” he said. “Again, loyalty to an agenda, loyalty to a party. I come in and I want transparency on everything.”

Deaton went on to blast Warren for being out-of-touch with voters on the economy and immigration. On abortion, Deaton said he is pro-choice and would not vote to limit abortion access in the state.

“There’s only one extremist on this stage tonight and it’s Elizabeth Warren. I’m the moderate, centrist, common-sense candidate. … I got news for you, senator, all of you suck,” Deaton said. “It’s a broken system. I’m disrupting that system.”