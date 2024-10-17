Quantcast
Thursday, October 17, 2024

RFK Jr. Hints At Big Agricultural Role in Next Trump Admin

'American agriculture will come roaring back, and so will American health...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Throws Jab at Biden (Source: RFK Jr./Twitter)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Throws Jab at Biden (Source: RFK Jr./Twitter)

(Headline USA) Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested this week that he will play a significant role guiding health and agricultural policy in a second Trump administration.

Kennedy ended his independent campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump in August and launched a new pro-Trump slogan: “Make America Healthy Again.”

Speaking outside the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Washington, D.C., this week, Kennedy said he has several policy ideas he would like to implement as part of that agenda.

“When Donald Trump gets me inside the building I’m standing outside of right now, it won’t be this way anymore. American agriculture will come roaring back, and so will American health,” Kennedy said in a video he posted Monday.

Kennedy went on to blast the U.S.’s current agricultural policy for “destroying America’s health on every level,” including the “economic health of farmers” who don’t want to become corporate operations.

He then vowed to ban the use of toxic pesticides and remove “conflicts of interest” within the agency that undermine good policy decisions.

“We’re going to ban the worst agricultural chemicals that are already prohibited in other countries. And we’re going to remove conflicts of interest from the USDA dietary panels and commissions,” he said. “I’ve seen some of what America’s most innovative, regenerative farmers are doing today. They can literally green deserts. They rebuild depleted soils, wells that have been dry for 30 years start flowing again.”

Trump has also hinted at a prominent role for Kennedy.

“We will make America healthy again. You know who’s going to do that? RFK Jr. He’s got some good ideas,” Trump said at a recent rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. 

Kennedy’s team said in August that Trump and Kennedy had discussed “the possibility of a Cabinet position,” specifically in regards to the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Challenger and Purported Rape Victim Blasts Sen. Warren For Ignoring Epstein Scandal
Next article
Desperate Fani Willis Tries to Save Trump Case after Judge Tosses Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com